Horoscopes: Songs the signs may have never heard

by Katelyn Puderbaugh, Staff Writer
September 18, 2025

Aries: “To the End” by Elliphant: Need an upbeat song to tackle the day? Here’s one from the “Into the Spider-Verse” soundtrack.

Taurus: “Broken Things” by Midnight Kids: It’s okay to be imperfect, you’re doing great!

Gemini: “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran: Grab a friend and go have fun! You only live once!

Cancer: “The Road Less Traveled” by George Strait: An old country song about resilience, you’re stronger than you know!

Leo: “Human” by Of Monsters and Men: Have pent-up anger? Listen to this song to help with that!

Virgo: “You Are a Memory” by Message to Bears: Feeling nostalgic and need a good cry? This song’s got you.

Libra: “Warrior” by AURORA: In a world that sometimes feels like it’s going to tear itself apart, remember love.

Scorpio: “Way Down We Go” by KALEO: Going after something? A goal or truth? Here’s a power ballad!

Sagittarius: “Separate Ways” by Journey: An oldie but a goodie. Rock on, buddy!

Capricorn: “Dream Girl Evil” by Florence and the Machine: Need a power ballad that calls people out? Here you go!

Aquarius: “Dear Wormwood” by The Oh Hellos: Sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself is to let go.

Pisces: “The View Between Villages” by Noah Kahan: A brief moment of escapism is okay, take some time for yourself!

