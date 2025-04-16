The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Throwback Thursday – Faculty Yearbook

by Kenzie Van Haaften, Editor-in-chief
April 16, 2025
Kenzie Van Haaften
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Top Stories
Hung up on the walls of Duncan Hall, this group picture of Simpson’s marching band was taken over 50 years ago.
To be or not to be: Simpson’s Marching Band
To Be Frank: Charlie Brown’s All-Stars is boring
To Be Frank: Charlie Brown’s All-Stars is boring
Sophomore Blane Wallace and senior Drake Downard celebrate after winning a point in their doubles match against Luther.
Simpson falls to Luther in men’s tennis battle
Though the wailing siren is meant to persuade Iowans to take cover, many choose to step out and watch from their decks and porches like “classic” Midwesterners.
Into the Storm: Simpson’s Place in Tornado Alley
Freshman Ryan North shows off his musical talents at the event hosted by the Simpson College Campus Activities Board.
Strumming, Solving, and Stand-Up: CAB Hosts Simpson’s Got Talent
Senior Javier Robles Solis returns the ball during his singles match claiming a win for the Storm.
Men's tennis: setting a positive culture and serving growth
About the Contributor
Kenzie Van Haaften
Kenzie Van Haaften, Staff Reporter