Prepare for Plants and Panic: A Little Shop of Horrors Preview

Simpson College Productions will present Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s “Little Shop of Horrors” Nov. 14-16 at the Blank Performing Arts Center.

The musical presents the story of Seymour Krelborn, a florist whose life is transformed by an unusual and perilous plant named Audrey II. While the plant brings Seymour professional success, it demands an increasingly substantial sacrifice of blood in return.

Director Jennifer Nostrala called “Little Shop of Horrors” a rollercoaster ride, with great music and crazy characters. The musical combines elements of comedy and horror and has gained popularity both on and off Broadway. It was originally based on a 1960s horror film and was adapted into a stage musical during the 1980s.

Tickets can be purchased on the Simpson events page on the website in advance or at the box office. Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors seniors and $12 for non-Simpson students. The school also offers a group rate for 10 or more individuals of $12. Simpson students and employees are free with identification. The show will last approximately two hours and can be viewed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-15 and 2 p.m. Nov. 16.

The theater and music departments have put forth effort and time into this production. Nostrala, expressed pride and said the cast has grown every rehearsal.

“In a musical, it’s like having to chew gum and walk at the same time, because they have to sing, and some of the singing requires harmony, they have to dance, and there’s a series of complicated tech things that have to happen,” she said. “They are really learning how to play the characters, manage a big puzzle, and they have really engaged in the whole process.”

Among these challenges addressed was Audrey II, the perilous plant character. In this production, Audrey II speaks, sings and even grows, which poses unique obstacles for the stage performers. To represent the plant’s various stages of growth, Simpson Productions rented multiple different puppets of different sizes.

As Audrey II increases in size, one cast member operates the puppet while another provides the voice and vocals for the character. The cast has invested considerable time, such as long weekend sessions, and effort to ensure these scenes are executed with precision.

Aaron Scholes plays Orin Scrivello. He discussed his thoughts on being a part of Simpson Productions.

“Theater is always about having fun, having a good time at the core of it you know, but also delivering a message,” he said.

Over the course of a weekend, the audience can anticipate unexpected developments, choreography, musical performances and occasional lighthearted moments.

“Just when you think you have it figured out, something else happens,” Nostrala said.