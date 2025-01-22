Las Flores vs Fiesta Jalapeños

At the end of the week, many Simpson College students love to go out for margaritas and Mexican food but face a difficult choice of where to go in Indianola: Las Flores or Fiesta Jalapeños, the two main Mexican restaurants. The decision can be simple for some, but for others, it comes down to drinks, portion sizes, atmosphere and price.

Las Flores is located at 200 S. Jefferson Way and received a 4.4-star rating on Google. It is most known for its variety of food, including options like street tacos, seafood tacos and traditional Mexican dishes. Besides being known for its variety of food, it also has more drink sizes.

Fiesta Jalapeños is located at 508 N. Jefferson Way. It is most known for its traditional Mexican dishes, from steaming hot fajitas to enchiladas covered in homemade red sauce, margarita flavors and the environment inside. The restaurant has a 4.3-star rating on Google.

Price can be a major factor for me and many other students. Las Flores has slightly lower prices, which makes me more likely to go there over Fiesta Jalapeños. Las Flores beats out Fiesta Jalapeños with their staple meal, arroz con pollo, which has shredded chicken mixed in with the queso and rice.

On top of the better prices at Las Flores, two major problems that Fiesta Jalapeños has had are mislabeling prices on its menu and poor customer service. These issues have caused customers to leave poor Google reviews about the restaurant.

Although Fiesta Jalapeños has had pricing and customer service issues, the atmosphere inside is great. Sometimes Fiesta Jalapeños will have live music. Although this is less frequent, it does help create a better atmosphere.

Along with the atmosphere, Fiesta Jalapeños also has a patio area with music and seating for people to sit outside. The patio gives a big advantage during the warmer months because people like to eat outside.

Las Flores does not have the same type of atmosphere inside. The walls are painted a solid, bright color with some minimalistic decorations. They do not have any large paintings or crazy designs that make the restaurant stand out compared to Fiesta Jalapeños. They also do not have a patio area.

Aside from the atmosphere and prices, there are other differences, like the wait to be seated and general service. This may seem unimportant to most places, but people love the free chips provided at Mexican restaurants, so having them full the entire time makes a difference.

There are many reasons to go to Las Flores or Fiesta Jalapeños, but for some, there is an obvious choice. I think Las Flores is the better option because of the cheaper prices and faster service. At the same time, other students will choose Fiesta Jalapeños because of the better atmosphere and drinks provided.