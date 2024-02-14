The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
Recent Stories
SCTV 2/14/2024
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam HyingFebruary 14, 2024

After 40 years of working in higher education and nine years at Simpson, Vice President of Student Development and Planning Heidi Levine has announced her retirement.
Heidi Levine announces retirement, leaves a legacy to marvel
by Kyle Werner, Managing Editor & Social Media Manager • February 14, 2024

Heidi Levine, the vice president of student development and planning, has been in school since 1964. Since first stepping foot into the world...

The Storm competed at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Saturday, Feb. 3, and set program records on floor and bars. While the team placed third, they were just marks away from beating Centenary. The meet was shown on ESPN+.
Making history on ESPN+
by Abby Hintz, ID Magazine Editor-in-Chief & Layout Editor • February 14, 2024

The Simpson women’s gymnastics team continues making history in their second season as a team. For the first time, the meet they competed at...

Simpson Speech & Debate leaves competitors speechless at Gorlok Gala

by Chloe Peck, News Editor
February 14, 2024
Simpsons+Speech+and+Debate+team+poses+proudly+with+the+awards+they+received+at+the+Gorlok+Gala.
Photo submitted to The Simpsonian by Maddie Waddingham
Simpson’s Speech and Debate team poses proudly with the awards they received at the Gorlok Gala.

Simpson’s very own Speech and Debate team managed a win in every category at the Gorlock Gala, including taking the crown in all four sweepstakes (individual events sweepstakes, debate sweepstakes, top Pi Kappa Delta school, and overall sweepstakes). All this despite intense competition.

According to Simpson’s website, “The Gorlok Gala is one of the largest and longest-standing tournaments in the region, drawing competition from all across the country,” with this year’s competition spanning 30 universities and colleges. 

Senior Scott Krueger came away from the weekend with a multitude of honors, including co-champion in IPDA debate alongside Ryan Corcoran, fourth place in speaker overall, fourth in interviewing, and a semifinalist in extemporaneous speaking. 

Yes, I did have to google that word, so I’ll spare you the time and give the definition here: Extemporaneous is a limited preparation speech. Competitors are given 30 minutes to write an original, researched speech. 

“As a senior on the team, it means a lot to have ended up with these awards. I have been investing time, sweat, and energy into debate as an activity since I was a freshman in high school,” Krueger said. “Just like anything else someone has been doing for 8 years, when you get awards for your performance, it means all that work has finally paid off.”

Corcoran said of their victory, “Closing out finals in IPDA with Scott on the other side of the bracket was good momentum going into nationals, and good for me since I haven’t been able to debate for at least three tournaments.” 

He also added tournament champion in extemporaneous commentary, third place in duo interpretation alongside Andrew Samountry, and excellence in impromptu speaking to his resume. 

Fellow teammate Anja Waugh also had great success in this competition. She walked away with tournament champion in persuasive speaking, fourth place in extemporaneous speaking, fourth place in informative speaking, seventh place in broadcast journalism and she was a quarterfinalist in open IPDA. 

 “It was really exciting to see this much success at such a large tournament. The Gorlok is probably one of the more competitive tournaments we attend each year, and this success showcases the hard work of each member on the team,” Waugh said. 

For those unfamiliar with speech and debate, it’s very rare to experience a win in all four sweepstakes categories and place in every category as well. 

“This is fairly unique for Simpson’s Speech and Debate at the Gorlock tournament,” Krueger said. “The Gorlock is a significantly more challenging tournament that we attend, mostly because it has a wider pool of schools in the competition. In the face of higher competition, I’m really proud of our team for putting in the work necessary to come home with that victory in each category.”

Despite the rarity of this situation, first-year Maddie Waddingham said, “Our coaches are good at what they do. They make sure we are prepared for every competition. We usually have someone in the top 6 at the very least, if not claiming 1st place.” 

The team is now looking forward to the Pi Kappa Delta National tournament in March. 

“I am anticipating that we will face some of the toughest challenges in all categories – whether Speech or Debate – but there is a reason that Simpson College has won the national tournament year after year,” Krueger said. “We have a large, positive, and highly skilled group of people looking to improve in any way we can. I can’t wait for my last national tournament and I hope that holds true for every member of the team.”

With another year ahead in her speech and debate career, Waugh encouraged more people to join. “This activity has a place for everyone, and it fosters professionalism and personal growth. I couldn’t think of a better use of time.” 

Cocoran added, “There truly is a place for everyone on the team and you can commit as much or as little as you want. You get to travel across the Midwest and meet some of the best people at tournaments. Anyone can do speech and debate.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus News
BSU will be hosting several events to celebrate Black History month, including a glow party and an open mic night.
What BSU's about
“I feel like theres quite a few of us, not just us alone, who have financial burdens that we cant really pay for another person, but we also we cant really pay to have this extra space like just be extra,” Curley said. “But we also don’t want to bring a problem into the room.”
Move in or move out: A housing consolidation crisis
“I’ve been reminding people and myself that truly Simpson security was not at fault,” Ladage said. “Simpson students were supposed to be able to jump the line and have access to the atrium regardless of if they were protesting so long as it was peaceful.”
Protest shut down at Trump rally
The sub-zero temperatures across Iowa are getting the best of Simpsons residence halls and academic buildings.
Students are freezing: The negative temps are getting the best of Simpson
Gallery: Trump makes one last pre-caucus visit
Gallery: Trump makes one last pre-caucus visit
PRIDEs 2nd annual gender-affirming clothing drive
PRIDE's 2nd annual gender-affirming clothing drive
More in News
Kiya Koda is a centerpiece of many Simpson students experience.
Kiya Koda Humane Society: A Lifeline for Simpson College and the Community
Simpson Athletics announced the addition of Acrobatics and Tumbling to the athletic department. How do students feel about the addition?
Tumbling or stumbling?
SGA president Sarah Roberts (left) and Vice president Ilianna Murphy (right) with Simpson College president Jay Byers (middle)
Introducing SGA's new leadership
Three years ago, we were a great nation,” Trump said to the at-capacity Hubbell Hall. “We will soon be a great nation again!”
Trump makes one last pre-caucus visit
What to know: The 2024 Iowa Caucus
What to know: The 2024 Iowa Caucus
Simpson students attended protests in Des Moines
Simpson students afraid for the future of Palestine
More in Top Stories
Last year, the Simpson College Dance Team’s co-ed theme was “Disney Duos.” This year, the team members are getting ready for another crowd-pleasing performance.
You don’t want to miss this: Co-ed dance performance
Simpson Productions brought in guest artist, Kellie Motter. Motter is playing the role of Lucy in “The Telephone”. Jillian Wells is playing Madame Flora (Baba) in “The Medium”.
Simpson Productions prepares for “The Telephone” and “The Medium”
Alyssa Beckwith served mocktails at her alcohol safety program presentation.
The CAs became RAs for three days. Here are some takeaways
Senior Lara Kallem has goals to break even more records as the Storm gets going in their 2024 season. Senior Spencer Moon has made a name for himself in school, conference, and national history and now he is making the most out of his last season with the Storm.
Kallem and Moon keep running through records
“The Grinnell meet is a great facility, and there were some really fast teams there, so that definitely got me up for some of it,” Ceperley said.
Making a splash: Simpson swimmers swim at Grinnell
Stormoen was hired to meet with Greek house presidents, community advisors and regular members to formulate plans for the best practices within the area, including recruitment and advertisement.
Welcome to Simpson, Jessica Stormoen
About the Contributor
Chloe Peck, News Editor

The Simpsonian

The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2024 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest