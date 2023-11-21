The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
Recent Stories
Angel Soto has been around music since he was four years old, and through hardwork and dedication he hopes to surround himself with the art form as long as he can.
Angel Soto: Musician in the Making
by Chloe Peck, News Editor • November 21, 2023

Many people say that the universal language of the world is music, for it has the ability to overcome language barriers, geographical barriers...

Horoscopes
Horoscopes
by Kenzie Van Haaften, Staff Reporter • November 21, 2023

Aries: Your impulsive nature reaches new heights today; consider counting to ten before starting that marshmallow catapult competition. Taurus:...

The womens soccer team had their best start to a season since 1999.
Triumph on the Turf: Stellar Season for Women's Soccer
by Alex Boyle and Maddie Hays November 21, 2023

In a season filled with grit, determination, and skill, the women's soccer team has left an indelible mark on the Simpson program with a record...

Go ‘Into The Woods’ with Simpson Productions this weekend

by Nick Gordon, Staff Reporter
November 15, 2023
Cade+Clark+as+Little+Red%2C+Max+Myers+as+Jack%2C+Olivia+Di+Bari+as+Cinderella+and+Aaron+Scholes+as+Cinderella%E2%80%99s+Prince.+
Photo courtesy Simpson Productions
Cade Clark as Little Red, Max Myers as Jack, Olivia Di Bari as Cinderella and Aaron Scholes as Cinderella’s Prince.

The famous production by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, Into the Woods, will be making its debut at Simpson College on Nov. 17. 

   Musical Director, Kyle Naig, gave his thoughts on what the theme of this show is. “The position of chosen family and biological family and how those influence the characters both positively and negatively,” Naig said. 

   There are two different halves to the show, with the first and second acts being very different. 

   “At the end of the first half of the show, everybody gets their wish and live happily ever after. The second part of the show is a more realistic take as to what would life really be like if you got everything you wanted,” Naig said. 

   These two themes are just a part of what a musical director must juggle as they are responsible for coordinating the production. 

   “In my view, the fun part about being the musical director is really getting to dig into how the music is interwoven with the text, along with helping singers learn their part,” Naig said. 

   Maxwell Wearmouth-Gweah, who plays the role of the Baker in the play, explained what he most enjoys about being a part of this play.

   “It’s really fun getting to see everyone’s story kind of unfold and then merge together. Also, just being able to see the character growth the Baker experiences throughout,” Wearmouth-Gweah said. 

   Wearmouth-Gweah will be sharing the stage with the character known as the baker’s wife, played by Jillian Wells.

   “Kyle has allowed me to make my own version of the Baker’s wife. He was always there if I needed help or direction. I think that his kindness and professionalism and willingness to work with us has been a huge part of this process,” Wells said. 

   Wearmouth-Gweah shared similar beliefs when it came to how it has been to work with the musical director. 

   “Kyle has been super chill. I really enjoy the fact that if we do make a mistake, he gives us a way to fix it without scrutinizing us. I have enjoyed working with him a lot,” Wearmouth-Gweah said.

   The praise was not only limited to the director, as Wearmouth-Gweah expressed his liking for working with the entire cast.

   “We all mingle really well and fit together. This has just made the entire process really fun,” Wearmouth-Gweah said. 

   Naig expressed a goal that he has for the production in terms of learning for the cast regardless of prior experience

   “The goal going into this was that whether it’s their first show or their 15th, everybody takes away something. That can be a new skill, a new approach, a new role, whatever it is, just be something to put in your back pocket to use going forward into the next thing,” Naig said. 

   The show will run from Nov. 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20.00 for adults, with Simpson students being able to get in for free. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
The Beatles first gained popularity in the early 1960s, now they’re topping the charts again 60 years later
Review: The Beatles' new single
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Review: 1989 (Taylors Version)
Review: 1989 (Taylor's Version)
Students in the production had their fears about the play but believed it was still an important piece to show the community.
Once it's posted, it never goes away
More in Entertainment
Stories from the pit: Freaks on Parade
Stories from the pit: Freaks on Parade
Gallery: Freaks on Parade
Gallery: Freaks on Parade
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
David Foshee is a visiting assistant professor in his first year at Simpson.
Staff Spotlight: David Foshee
Horoscopes
Horoscopes
Masumo Mwenyi, released his new EP, titled “Suffocate,” on Oct. 7
Call him Mcrïsto: On campus artist
More in Features
Angel Soto has been around music since he was four years old, and through hardwork and dedication he hopes to surround himself with the art form as long as he can.
Angel Soto: Musician in the Making
If you’ve ever been to Mojo’s, you know exactly what she means, and if you haven’t yet, it’s about time you make it over to the local bar and check it out.
Get your mojo on
Advisor Monica Lewis and junior Addi Thomas posing in celebration of First-Gen Celebration week.
Recognizing first-generation Simpson students
Jack Strub is thrilled to be returning to Whoville with “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” this season.
Alumni Jack Strub is taking on the real world
Blake never saw himself as someone who was going to act in a play or a member of a largely female organization such as SARA.
Blake DePhillips’ role in advocacy
Celebrated annually on Nov. 11, Veterans Day falls on a Saturday this year, and Wilgenbusch has high hopes that her new club will help spark more conversation around the reason for the holiday.
More Than a Student
About the Contributor
Nick Gordon, Staff Reporter

The Simpsonian

The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper
The Simpsonian • © 2023 © Copyright 2016, The Simpsonian, Indianola, IA. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest