The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Menu
Recent Stories
SCTV 10/25/23
by Sam Hying and Aaron WilkinsOctober 25, 2023

Born from a 1973 stage musical, “Rocky Horror” has become one of the longest-running theatrical releases in film history, and it has never quite lost that sense of camp.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is stopping in Iowa
by Jenna Prather, Editor-in-Chief • October 25, 2023

There’s a light over at the Capitol Theater, and it’s playing The Rocky Horror Picture Show. For those not quite over Halloween after...

Although this event is athletics department-oriented, non-athletes are more than welcome to help out. It is open to everyone, and SAAC’s goal is to “create a welcoming environment for all to enjoy.”
Join SAAC for Trunk-or-Treat
by Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter • October 25, 2023

Post-COVID has brought many great events to campus, including Simpson College’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee’s (SAAC) Trunk or Treat...

APO hosts haunted house

by Nick Gordon, Staff Reporter
October 25, 2023
%E2%80%9CI+think+any+sort+of+community+event+is+good+for+simply+starting+a+conversation.+What%E2%80%99s+a+better+way+to+bond+than+to+be+scared+together%3F%E2%80%9D+Michelle+Pritchard-Hall+said.
Abby Hintz
“I think any sort of community event is good for simply starting a conversation. What’s a better way to bond than to be scared together?” Michelle Pritchard-Hall said.

Simpson will be getting spooky this Halloween with a haunted house coming to campus.

Alpha Psi Omega (APO) will be hosting a haunted house in the Smith Chapel basement on Oct. 30 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. 

Peers Event Chair Michelle Pritchard-Hall is in charge of running the event and explained what her job in running the haunted house has consisted of.

“I have come up with what the event will look like, where the event will take place and what kind of things will happen in the haunted house,” Pritchard-Hall said. 

Events like this can mean a lot for the community.

“This is an opportunity to get students from a bunch of different areas in the community to enjoy something and to allow people to know who we are and how to get involved,” Pritchard-Hall said. 

APO President, Wendy Soto, is also helping set up the event as well as participating as an actor in the haunted house.

“APO has done similar events during Halloween, such as Murder Mystery Dinner and Nightmare on C Street. However, this is our first time doing a haunted house,” Soto said. 

This environment is going to be more focused on college students, so it will not be open for the public to attend.

“By allowing the haunted house to be for the Simpson community, we are able to do some of those scary things that we would not be able to do with kids attending,” Pritchard-Hall said. 

 So, what will the haunted house be like?

 “I think the best way to describe it is creepy,” Soto said. “We want the haunted house to be scary but not so scary that people are mortified and have nightmares.”

Soto also believes that having a haunted house on campus for Halloween is a good way to meet new people.

“I think any sort of community event is good for simply starting a conversation. What’s a better way to bond than to be scared together?”

Pritchard-Hall said, “We are hoping that this will be a big enough hit that we will be able to do this every Halloween.”

Those unfamiliar with APO will also get a chance to interact with some of their members and learn how to get involved, if interested. 

APO helps the theater with concessions at plays, they have hosted dances in the past and are involved with other activities outside of theater.

The cost to take part in the haunted house will be $3 per person, or $2 if you bring a friend along with you to take part in the scaring.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus News
This year Simpson saw its biggest first-year class in five years.
Simpson enters an era committed to growth
Where'd Angelo go?
After experimenting with various food choices, it was determined that Asian cuisine was the answer for Simpsons food options.
Simpson sushi: Sodexo is rolling with it
Tiana Brownen (left) and Justin Fields (right) joined Marisa Mayo (middle) as Speech and Debate leadership.
Speech and Debate under new direction
Anastasia O’Meara is the campus dietician and strives to help students achieve their nutritional goals.
Simpson hires campus nutrionist
Simpson College now holds a 1-1 record
Storm football wins first game of the season
More in News
This years homecoming theme is Gods, Goddesses and Mythological Beings. Make sure to come out to enjoy this weekend’s events and time with the ONESimpson community
Gods, Goddesses & Mythical beings
Jay Byers
Byers' homecoming throwback
PRIDE extends support to trans youth after Iowa’s gender-affirming healthcare ban
PRIDE extends support to trans youth after Iowa’s gender-affirming healthcare ban
Alondra Valdivia welcomes anyone and everyone to her family’s new store: La Tiendita.
Indianola community welcome La Tiendita
Simpson staff, students and faculty thought together on Wednesday, Sept. 6
Staff, Faculty and Students Voice Opposition to Book Banning
Simpson announces new scholarship programs
Simpson announces new scholarship programs
More in Top Stories
Born from a 1973 stage musical, “Rocky Horror” has become one of the longest-running theatrical releases in film history, and it has never quite lost that sense of camp.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is stopping in Iowa
Although this event is athletics department-oriented, non-athletes are more than welcome to help out. It is open to everyone, and SAAC’s goal is to “create a welcoming environment for all to enjoy.”
Join SAAC for Trunk-or-Treat
This Indianola house is ready for Halloween.
Simpson Students Celebrate Spooky Season
Stories from the pit: Freaks on Parade
Stories from the pit: Freaks on Parade
Friends of Finnegan: The story of a stillborn baby
Friends of Finnegan: The story of a stillborn baby
Simpson Student Media wins the homecoming trophy.
Reflection: Has it already been a year?
About the Contributors
Nick Gordon, Staff Reporter
Abby Hintz, ID Magazine Editor-in-Chief & Layout Editor

Comments (0)

All The Simpsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest