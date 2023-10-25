APO hosts haunted house

Simpson will be getting spooky this Halloween with a haunted house coming to campus.

Alpha Psi Omega (APO) will be hosting a haunted house in the Smith Chapel basement on Oct. 30 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Peers Event Chair Michelle Pritchard-Hall is in charge of running the event and explained what her job in running the haunted house has consisted of.

“I have come up with what the event will look like, where the event will take place and what kind of things will happen in the haunted house,” Pritchard-Hall said.

Events like this can mean a lot for the community.

“This is an opportunity to get students from a bunch of different areas in the community to enjoy something and to allow people to know who we are and how to get involved,” Pritchard-Hall said.

APO President, Wendy Soto, is also helping set up the event as well as participating as an actor in the haunted house.

“APO has done similar events during Halloween, such as Murder Mystery Dinner and Nightmare on C Street. However, this is our first time doing a haunted house,” Soto said.

This environment is going to be more focused on college students, so it will not be open for the public to attend.

“By allowing the haunted house to be for the Simpson community, we are able to do some of those scary things that we would not be able to do with kids attending,” Pritchard-Hall said.

So, what will the haunted house be like?

“I think the best way to describe it is creepy,” Soto said. “We want the haunted house to be scary but not so scary that people are mortified and have nightmares.”

Soto also believes that having a haunted house on campus for Halloween is a good way to meet new people.

“I think any sort of community event is good for simply starting a conversation. What’s a better way to bond than to be scared together?”

Pritchard-Hall said, “We are hoping that this will be a big enough hit that we will be able to do this every Halloween.”

Those unfamiliar with APO will also get a chance to interact with some of their members and learn how to get involved, if interested.

APO helps the theater with concessions at plays, they have hosted dances in the past and are involved with other activities outside of theater.

The cost to take part in the haunted house will be $3 per person, or $2 if you bring a friend along with you to take part in the scaring.