Being+a+transfer+student

As I started my sophomore year at Iowa State University of college after being at DMACC for my first year, it was a big leap from DMACC’s smaller classes to all of a sudden sitting in a 300-person lecture, trying to understand a professor who looked like an ant. He was so far away, teaching economics.

After my first year barely passing at this massive school where I really was just going through the motions in terms of actually understanding what is going on in my class lectures, I decided to go ahead with my second year at Iowa State as a marketing major.

During the first semester of my second year at Iowa State, COVID-19 broke out, and the university went fully online. Let’s just say that being online did not go so well for me. I did horribly and was frustrated with the school, and schooling in general.

I wanted to be done with school completely. I wanted to come back to my hometown, Indianola, where my parents live and where I went to high school.

The following year, I applied here at Simpson, and I will forever be thankful for that decision. Last year was my first year here, and for the first time in college, I felt like I was actually learning things. My grades during my first year here were better than any of my semesters at Iowa State. I love the campus, the small classrooms, and, most of all, the people.

Reflecting back before I made my decision to transfer and come here to Simpson, I am very thankful that I made the choice to further my education and actually make a change in my life when things weren’t going well. I most likely would not be finishing my degree if I did not come here.

Coming to Simpson was a scary choice, but it was one of the best choices I could have ever made. I have become very successful as a student here. I am held accountable here, and the classrooms are very understanding. I am graduating with a degree in Marketing Communications this spring.