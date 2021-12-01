Editor’s Picks: Our top releases of the year

by Amelia Schafer, Editor-in-ChiefDecember 1, 2021
Listicles
Top five things to do in the snow
Opinion
Review: Devastated Twitch streamer makes his return with bittersweet EP
Editorials
How to appreciate greatness
Horoscopes
Horoscopes: Nov. 24-Dec. 2
I might be OK, but I’m not fine at all
Community
Letter to the editor: Movember
The pros and cons of being busy in college
“We do not care about PR”: erasure of Indigenous voices and refusal to commit
Lana Del Rey’s new album hits tough topics
An ignored Iowan perspective brought to light
The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper