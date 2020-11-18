There’s no place like home for the holidays

COVID-19 cases are raging across the country and reaching peak highs as we head into winter break.

With the holiday season coming, families are going to be getting together to celebrate and other services. This is only going to lead to an even larger increase in COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday night, Warren country had a total of 2,303 cases. The United States is leading in cases with over 11 million people contracting the virus. Hospitals are reaching full capacity.

If you are thinking about traveling or having large family gatherings for the holidays, I beg you to please reconsider.

To everyone that still thinks it’s OK to go to bars and not wear masks, you are being selfish. Your lack of empathy or care for the millions that have died from this disease is concerning.

You are not only putting yourself at risk by going out and acting recklessly, but you are putting everyone you come into contact with at risk.

With COVID-19 cases so high, there is a huge chance of your gathering having someone with COVID-19.

While you may survive COVID-19 and think you’ll be fine, your older family members or people with pre-existing health conditions may not be so lucky. Even younger people who have contracted COVID-19 have led them to have permanent damage to their body or even death.

I know that everyone is getting tired of the virus and wants for life to return to the way it was, but the more we ignore the virus, the longer it will take for things to go back to normal.

I am urging everyone to please stay at home over winter break. Don’t go out unless it is necessary to do so. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

If we continue to stand by and do nothing, our country will take longer to return to normal.