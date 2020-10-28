Halloween+at+Simpson

As if 2020 hasn’t been scary enough, Halloween is right around the corner, and students at Simpson are finding socially-distanced ways to celebrate the beloved holiday.

Getting into the spirit of the so-called “spooky season,” many students have been spending their free time visiting pumpkin patches, apple orchards and wineries. Center Grove Orchard, West Hill Brewing Company, and the Pumpkin Ranch have been popular picks among students.

“I went to Center Grove pumpkin patch with a group of my friends,” sophomore Chaeli Moir said. “The highlight of the trip was the jumping pillows.”

By the same token, students have been busy carving and painting pumpkins. Many students have taken advantage of the Simpson-themed pumpkin carving stencils that were issued by the college’s PR department.

Other students have opted to skip the pumpkin patch and visit haunted houses instead. Simpson students have enjoyed the thrill of touring the Haunted Forest, the Slaughterhouse, and the Sleepy Hollow Haunted Scream Park, among others.

In addition, students have been celebrating the holiday by adorning their dorms and apartments with spooky decorations. Halloween staples, such as cobwebs, ghosts, skeletons, and jack-o’-lanterns, have made their way into Simpson students’ living quarters.

“My roommate absolutely loves Halloween,” sophomore Taryan Barrick said. “Our entire apartment is decked out with Halloween decorations, even our bathroom.”

While students have been creative in celebrating Halloween, this year’s festivities have definitely been lackluster in comparison to previous years. In pre-COVID-19 times, Halloween used to be one of the highlights of the fall semester.

Students always looked forward to attending Halloween parties, participating in Nightmare on C Street and passing out candy at the annual Safe Block celebration. Unfortunately, all of those events had to be canceled this year due to the looming threat of COVID-19.

In spite of this, several student organizations have attempted to supplement the lack of on-campus Halloween festivities by planning their own socially-distanced events.

The Campus Activity Board (CAB) plans to host a Halloween-inspired event on Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“What we are working on is a trick or treat type of event that will have more than just candy,” CAB President Mackenzie Ritscher said. “You will definitely be able to get all the treats you are looking for, but also expect mugs, t-shirts, stickers, and more. If students visit all our booths, they will be put into a raffle for one of two grand prizes.”

Similarly, the International Students Organization is planning to hold two Halloween-themed events: ISO scary care packages and Spookfest stories.

“The idea behind ISO care packages is to let people know that we are still here, and we care about them and to distract them a little bit from being overwhelmed with classes. This will take place in Kent on Oct. 26,” ISO secretary Jenny Nguyen said. “The Spookfest Stories will be on Oct. 28. We are encouraging students to tell urban legends from their culture and background.”