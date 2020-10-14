Enneagrams: Why they are helpful for everyday life

Since the creation of Enneagrams, the test looking at how different types perceive the world has not been as widely used and talked about as they have been since the growth of awareness from many social media forms.

Enneagram can be broken down into two Greek words, Ennea, which translates to nine, and grams that would translate to a diagram. This is where the name of these nine basic personality types that are based on the ways a person looks at the world comes from, according to YourEnneagramCoach.com.

These types remind us that the world can be seen differently while encouraging growth and a better understanding of others.

There are nine types of Enneagrams, each having a name and a chore fear and desire to go along with the personality traits. This would be the first step in finding out what your Enneagram is.

The nine types are; the Perfectionists, the Giver, the Achiever, the Individualist, the Investigator, the Skeptic, the Enthusiast, the Challenger and the Peacemaker.

After taking a test on what type you may be, really researching and resonating with a specific type is important. I have learned that the free tests available are a great tool, but will not go into enough depth to tell you your type right away, but rather give a top three to be able to decide what type you are through research.

I am type nine, the Peacemaker. To get to this point of knowing, I have taken many free enneagram tests, read many articles and definitions of the different types, and listened to other coaches’ teachings on the enneagrams.

Though these may be my daily tendencies, I am also aware that as I go into a stressful season of life, I move more to the tendencies of type six, becoming anxious and worried about what is going on in my life. For a growth season of life, I move into the type three tendencies of being self-developing and energetic.

The one thing that is important in understanding the stress and growth tendencies is in these times. There is not a change in type but rather a show of qualities from other Enneagrams.

Looking at the growth path of the type of enneagram can show the tendencies that may inspire and empower you to start some of these characteristics into everyday life when moving into a season of growth.

Being aware of this in times of stress and growth can help bring me back to a grounded, equal state. Having this awareness has helped me to not go into unhealthy stress levels since I am able to recognize when I am showing signs of stress before I feel as though I am overloaded.

The main goal of an Enneagram is to help a person break from limiting and destructive patterns and behaviors to allow the best version of someone to shine through.

Start with research to find your type, but to truly work with your Enneagram is to find yourself within your hopes and desires and learn the best ways for each individual to grow. One thing to remember no matter what is just because you are the same type as someone else does not mean you will be the exact same in actions. Everyone is still their own person and unique in their ways.

To start with Enneagram research, these are some resources I have found to help with education on enneagrams are Yourenneagramcoach.com, TheEnneagramInstitute.com, and listening to coaches through podcasts. As well as from coaches that have used social media like Instagram and Tik Tok; one of my favorites to follow being Ainsley Britain (@ainsleyb on Instagram and @enneagramandchill on TikTok).