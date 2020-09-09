How to stay busy during the orange phase

Streaming instead of socializing, Facetime instead of friend time, naps instead of parties. These are just a few of the changes to student life at Simpson since the college began operating in the orange phase of its coronavirus defense plan.

Within this phase, students are prohibited from gathering in groups of more than 10 and must always maintain a distance of at least six feet between themselves and others. In light of these restrictions, students have devised new ways to keep themselves busy.

Most notably, students have been spending their extra time partaking in activities from the comfort of their own dorm or apartment. Reading, cooking, practicing self-care and watching TV are some of the most common time-filling activities among students. Likewise, thanks to the Campus Activity Board, students are able to stream movies free of charge through a service provided by Swank Motion Pictures.

“With all of my extra free time, I’ve been making dinner for my roommate and I. Some of my favorite dishes to cook are teriyaki chicken and pasta,” sophomore Heaven Lynch said.

At the same time, students have also been able to engage in outdoor activities.

Students have found solace in relaxing in Buxton Park, renting bikes from Dunn Library, borrowing sports equipment from Simpson intramurals and engaging in various forms of exercise.

Similarly, many students have taken advantage of the partnership between Simpson intramurals and West Grand Golf, which provides all students with free access to their miniature golf course and driving range on all Thursdays in September.

“I have been staying busy on campus by going on walks with friends and, recently, I went to West Grand Golf with my ‘family unit’ and there was a driving range and some putt-putt that kept us entertained,” sophomore Morgan Castenson said.

Venturing outside of Simpson’s campus, many students have made good use of their extra time by exploring the city of Indianola.

Popular activities include going to Lake Ahquabi, visiting the National Balloon Museum and exploring Indianola’s food scene. Among students’ favorite Indianola eateries are the Outside Scoop, Brickhouse Tavern and La Casa Mexican Restaurant.

While it may be difficult to find socially-distant forms of entertainment, it is imperative to do so in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on our campus. As a part of the Simpson community, it is your duty to keep both yourself and your peers accountable; the success of this semester depends on it.