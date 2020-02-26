Senior Spotlight: Austin Greenwalt

Q: What is your major and minor?

A: Business management and I have a minor in human resources.

Q: What’s your hometown?

A: New Prague, MN.

Q: What led you to pick Simpson?

A: I originally went to Morningside College then transferred here after one semester. Also, Simpson had a pretty good track program and my girlfriend went here originally as well, so it was a pretty big draw.

Q: What activities are you involved in at Simpson?

A: I’m in ATO, Society for Human Resource Management, SGA and also I am on the track and field team.

Q: Who has been your favorite professor at Simpson?

A: Professor Marilyn Mueller in the business department.

Q: What is your favorite movie of all time?

A: Oh boy, Inception probably.

Q: What impact has Greek life played in your time at Simpson?

A: It has been a huge impact on me, and definitely the most time-consuming thing I do here at Simpson. It has taught me numerous leadership skills throughout the different roles I’ve had. When I was the president last year, you deal with more things that you could ever imagine. But, it also taught me how to manage different groups of people, and how people will interpret things differently. You just need to know who you are dealing with and what kind of strategies you need to use that is best for them.

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: I am going to be heading back up to St. Paul, Minnesota and try to get an entry-level human resource position or some kind of business analysis position as well. There are some internship positions that have leadership development programs and those would be really cool to get into as well.

Q: What are some of your favorite memories on campus?

A: I remember doing a dance routine my sophomore year for Yell Like Hell, and that was a blast. I didn’t want to do it at all but someone talked me into it, which turned out to be great.

Q: What would be your advice to your underclassmen self?

A: College is about so much more than just getting a degree. Just get involved in as much as you can and doing the best you can in classes so you truly understand the information.