Senior Spotlight: Graham Brooks

Q: What is your major and minor?

I have majors in music performance and mathematics.

Q: Where is your hometown and where did you go to high school?

My hometown is Bellevue, Nebraska and I attended Papillion La Vista South High School.

Q: What are some activities that you are involved in at Simpson?

At Simpson, I am a member of Simpson Productions, Chamber Singers, Madrigal Singers, and Jazz Ensemble. Additionally, I am the treasurer of Mu Sigma Kappa and the recording studio coordinator UGA.



Q: What are your post-graduation plans?

After graduating in May, I plan to attend graduate school to study vocal performance, continuing my training as an operatic vocal artist. I have six auditions scheduled in February at schools around the United States.

Q: What advice would you give to incoming first-years?

I would say to embrace all aspects of the subject or subjects that interest you. Really dive in and immerse yourself in all that it can offer. College is wonderful because you are able to find mentors and peers willing to engage in thought-provoking conversations about practically anything. Just pursue what fascinates you and brings you joy. Collegiate study can provide the training and experience to turn your passion into your career.

Q: What is your greatest Simpson memory?

There are so many to choose from, but if I have to pick one, I’d say my May Term trip with the music department to Italy and Austria during May of 2019. Traveling to an area with rich musical and operatic history and experiencing it first hand was incredible. Being around my colleagues and professors made the experience even better. I was able to attend an Italian opera in Italy, walk the streets Mozart walked, and just live in two amazing countries for a few weeks. It definitely fueled my passion for music and further validated my study.

Q: Who is your favorite professor at Simpson?

Matthew Lau and Dr. Heidi Berger. Matthew is an incredible voice teacher, mentor, and friend. Heidi is a diligent, kind professor that cares deeply for her students and constantly pushes them to their limits. Both of these professors ask for my very best and I am very lucky to have been able to work with these two the past four years.

Q: If you found a lottery ticket that won you a million dollars tomorrow what would be the first thing you would do with the money?

Probably start investing. I’m going to need all of the financial stability I can get, going into a career in the performing arts.