First-year students settle into campus

The first week of college can be overwhelming for any student. First-year students in particular face multiple adjustments they are largely unfamiliar with.

Finding ways to integrate yourself in the campus community as a new student can be a challenge. Participating in extracurriculars and going to on-campus events can help with this, but that can create problems with time management and feeling burned out.

“I would say that the first week was really overwhelming, but after that it progressively got a lot better,” Diana Sagastizado, first-year class president said. “I enjoy my time, even if it’s a little hard getting your schedule figured out, because you have more time on your hands.”

Summer programs such as Student Orientation Advising and Registration, otherwise known as SOAR, offer a chance for new students to become more familiar with the campus and its resources.

“They really emphasize that we can seek out help,” Sagastizado said. “That was really helpful, giving us the information we need and answering questions on the different resources they have at hand. Another thing I really enjoyed was bonding with the people in my SC group.”

“All the people that are here and want to help you, not just because they have to but they want to,” explained first-year Logan Peters. “I think that really speaks about Simpson’s character.”

Offering advice to fellow first-years and future Simpson students, Peters said, “Just talk to people and get to know people. I think that’s the biggest thing, even if you are in a sport, just make sure you talk to people and get to know your professors really well.”

“Schedule in important stuff, like dinner, lunch, and breakfast,” Sagatizado said. “I’ll realize I didn’t eat the whole day, and toward the end I’m just drained. And that’s not healthy because people need to eat.”

Extracurriculars are another aspect of college life that can cause students stress.

“Sometimes you have to prioritize what you want to do, and what you think is going to help you grow as a leader,” Sagastizado said.

According to Sagastizado, the best quality for Simpson is the people.

“Everybody is so nice and so friendly. One of the fears coming into a smaller school was like, ‘I don’t want it to feel like high school.’ But it definitely has not felt like high school, and I am so grateful for that. I really have enjoyed it and liked it so far,” Sagastizado said.

Similarly, Peters said, “I think the best quality is everyone that’s here to help. It can be kind of scary your freshman year. But they make it a really smooth transition and they help you with pretty much whatever you need. There’s always someone there.”