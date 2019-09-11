Humans defeat zombies again

For the second year in a row, the humans defeated the zombies the Humans vs. Zombies campus wide tag game.

The Religious Life Community put on the Humans vs. Zombies tag game for the second year in a row, Sept. 2 to Sept. 6.

This year, around 45 people participated, which is significantly less than last year’s 160 people.

The game starts with an original zombie who tries to infect as many people in the first 24 hours of the game. This year, it was junior Noah Bruns, a psychology major.

“It was hard [to tag people] because no one believed me,” Bruns said. “Also the numbers were down this year and it was hard finding people.”

Johnathan Cox, this years organizer, was enthusiastic about the game, but slightly disappointed about the lack of participation.

“It’s a little disappointing to be quite honest,” Cox said. “I wish we could have gotten more people involved. However, at the same time, it’s one of those we can’t really control how many people choose to be involved throughout the game and throughout the week.”

The Religious Life Community puts on the game this early in the semester so incoming first-year students see some of the events put on by organizations on campus.

Many students who were a part of the game this year were a part of the game last year, including Paige O’Connor, a sophomore marketing communications major.

“I played last year. I was a freshman and that was my starting year, where within the first six hours of the game I was tagged,” O’Connor said. “I was horribly disappointed, but then I was so determined to be a zombie that initially I became the MVZ, which is the most valuable zombie.”

Thankfully, this year the humans were able to survive the attacks one more time. Next year they might not be as lucky.