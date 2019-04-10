The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

Baseball drops home game against Nebraska Wesleyan

Photo by Austin Hronich

by Tanner Krueger, Staff Writer
April 10, 2019

The Simpson College baseball team looked to take the series from the Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves Tuesday night but ended up losing the game 7-5 on McBride Field.

The Storm (11-10, 3-6 A-R-C) and the Prairie Wolves (5-16, 3-6 A-R-C) both needed a win heading into the night, and five errors by the Prairie Wolves gave the Storm an early lead.

The Storm would strike first with a big hit to the wall by sophomore Brandon Urias, scoring two runs before the first inning came to a close.

Freshman Brady Held (4-1) came into the game with a 2.1 ERA and started on the mound for the Storm. He recorded nine strikeouts before being replaced late in the sixth inning.

An error by the Nebraska Wesleyan shortstop, which would be one of five errors on the night for the Prairie Wolves, allowed Simpson to add one more run to their lead. After two innings, the score was 3-0.

Later, a two-run double by Nebraska Wesleyan’s first baseman, Derek Kolbush, would get them on the board, cutting the lead to 3-2.

The Storm earned one run in the second, fifth and sixth inning.

Held got into trouble in the sixth inning, which made the Storm bring in sophomore reliever Brett Kauzlarich. He tried to stop the bleeding for the Storm, but was unable to do so, and the Prairie Wolves scored three more runs.

“We need to be able to get the bats going early and often so that we can help out our pitchers,” senior shortstop Nathan Carlin said after the game.

Tied 5-5, Nebraska Wesleyan scored two runs in top of the ninth inning to make the score 7-5. The Storm couldn’t answer back in the bottom of the final inning.

“We just didn’t make enough plays tonight and that is something we will need to work on going forward at practice,” Carlin said.

Simpson will head to Dubuque to face Loras in their next matchup on Friday. They will look to get back in the win column and end a four game losing skid.

 

Tanner Krueger, Sports Reporter

