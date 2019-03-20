Our View: Simpson needs strong student leaders

Spring break has come and gone, which means the semester is more than half over.

For seniors, that means graduation is only weeks away and the real world is waiting patiently for them in May.

For everyone else on campus, that means a new class of leadership will be needed for next year as the current seniors wind down their involvement in clubs, sports teams, Fraternity and Sorority Life, work-study jobs and student government.

Strong student leadership on campus is one of the many reasons why Simpson helps fosters success in its students. And student leaders are the backbone of the countless organizations that allow students to enhance the knowledge and skills they gain from class.

According to Simpson’s website, about 84 percent of students are involved in an on-campus activity. And while not every club or organization is necessarily led by seniors, they still often use their experience and knowledge of campus to held guide groups they are a part of.

Take organizations such as the Sexual Assault Response Advocates, who respond to instances of sexual assault and misconduct on campus, or Residence Life, who ensure students’ well-being in their on-campus housing spaces. Newer student members in these organizations would have a harder time doing learning the ropes without older students to help guide them.

Halfway through spring 2019, it’s now time for younger students to assume more leadership positions on campus, no matter their age. There is no reason why bright, committed first-year or sophomore students should not seek a leadership role in an organization they are in.

For example, just over two years ago, the student body elected the Student Government Association’s first ever sophomore students as student-body president and vice president.

Their challengers were both juniors who had a whole extra year worth of Simpson experiences going for them in the election. Instead, the student body recognized the value of allowing younger people to lead.

Looking at the current class of first-years, sophomores and juniors, there is endless potential for leadership next year across all types of student groups and sports teams. Younger students have already proven themselves capable of excelling in leadership positions in organizations such as the Religious Life Community, the SGA and the Campus Activities Board, to just name a few.

To this year’s underclass students, The Simpsonian editorial staff encourages you to step up and take the reins of leadership from the seniors this spring. We believe you are more than up to the task.