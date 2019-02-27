Liz Nimmo: Senior Spotlight

Where are you from?

I’m from Minnesota, but I lived in Iowa for a few years during high school, which is how I discovered Simpson.

How did you get to Simpson?

By the spring of my senior year in high school, I had decided to attend University of Northern Iowa. I changed my mind because of Cole Zimmerman, a former admissions officer at Simpson. He had been calling and leaving voicemails weekly during the spring semester. In his voicemails, he talked about seeing my name in the newspaper because of tennis meets and mentioned that his nephew played tennis at my high school. Cole’s personal voicemails made me feel bad about avoiding his phone calls, which is why I called him to say that I had already decided on UNI. He convinced me to attend Simpson instead.

What are your hopes and dreams post-Simpson?

I’m hoping to work on a political campaign this summer. In addition to my search for a summer job, I am also in the process of applying to law schools. I’m interested in civil rights, immigration and family law. Ultimately, my goal is to work as an attorney for an advocacy organization.

You have someone else in your family graduating in May as well?

My mom is graduating. She’s receiving her bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership. She’s been working toward this degree for multiple years, and I’m thrilled to graduate at the same time as her. Not only has she managed to complete a bachelor’s degree while working full time, she will also graduate with honors. She’s one of the most hardworking people I know.

What social issue are you most passionate about?

I care a lot about classism. My New Year’s resolution is to learn more about the history of worker’s rights and to get involved in poor and working class activism.

Dogs or cats?

Cats, obviously. I’ve been a dog person for most of my life, but George, the campus cat, completely changed my worldview. I’m currently wearing a shirt with his face on it. My friends know that I love George, so they gifted me George-themed stickers and a shirt with a picture of George that says, “Excuse me friend, have you heard about feminism?” I’d like to think George is a feminist.

If you would get a tattoo, what would it be?

A tattoo of George.

What is your favorite quote, and why?

“You have to act as if it were possible to radically transform the world. And you have to do it all the time.” – Angela Davis. I like this quote because activism can sometimes feel meaningless and unproductive. Davis’s quote reminds me that activist work, while tiring, is necessary for radical transformation. And I refuse to be on the wrong side of history.