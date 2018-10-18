Club of the Week: Rotaract Club

Simpson College’s Rotaract Club encourages students to bond through community service.

Senior Carley Wright, president of the club, said her goal as the new president was to bring different groups together.

“It’s a club that everyone can join,” she said. “It’s a good crossing point between sports, Greek Life (and) other organizations on campus.”

Rotaract holds a general meeting on the second Thursday of each month. This month, they prepared for their upcoming service project: Operation Christmas Child.

On Nov. 8, Rotaract will host a packing party where they’ll fill 100 boxes with toys, crafts, clothing and personal care items. These Christmas gifts will be sent to children around the world.

The other main event they plan is Meals from the Heartland each spring.

Besides the two main events, Rotaract typically has smaller service events at each meeting, which count toward Wesley Service Scholar hours.

Wright said Rotaract is a nice counterpart to WSS. It’s a more comfortable way of volunteering because its focus is group service.

Rotaract has about 15 regular members who attend the meetings, but about 40 people volunteered last year, Wright said.

Because of the small group size, Wright said the club has flexibility in deciding which events to host. They’re able to appeal to individual interests.

Rotaract also keeps in contact with community partners and finds volunteers for their events.

Junior Amanda Stadtlander, vice president of Rotaract, found the community connections to have a lasting impact.

Junior Nicole Ward, treasurer of Rotaract agreed.

“Rotaract has been beneficial for me because of the volunteer opportunities it has provided me, as well as the connections I am able to make due to the club,” she said in an email. “I have made new friends and learned about exciting organizations that I would have not known otherwise.”

Wright joined Rotaract Club as a sophomore because of her involvement in Rotary Youth Exchange in high school, her undergraduate assistantship with the Wesley Service Scholarship program and her commitment to volunteerism. But even with her volunteer experience, Rotaract has taught her something different.

“Having to answer to such a big role is kind of stressful, but it’s getting more comfortable,” she said. “I’m a strong believer in getting out of your comfort zone.”

Students interested in Rotaract can contact a current member to be added to the email list.

A calendar of events is open to all students and can be found on Rotaract’s Facebook page. Bi-weekly emails are also sent to inform students of upcoming meetings and service opportunities.