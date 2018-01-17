The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Our View: Why you should quit your New Year’s resolution

by The Simpsonian Editorial Board
January 17, 2018

It’s almost three weeks into 2018, and chances are that ambitious resolution you made on Jan. 1 has already been shot in the face.

Every year, we inevitably start expecting the best from ourselves. This will be the year we get all A’s, work out every day or finally kick a bad habit.

Could it be that by setting the bar so high, we’re setting ourselves up for failure? If you don’t work out at all and commit to making it a daily activity, you’re going from zero to 100 real quickly, no transition involved.

It’s like quitting smoking cold turkey. Sure, you know some people who managed to do it just fine. It might have been a struggle at first, but they persevered. More often than not, though, it wasn’t long before they were back to their old ways.

It’s time to give up resolutions altogether. Why wait for the new year to make changes when every day is an opportunity to make those same changes?

Experts would argue otherwise, but maybe your goal doesn’t need to be specific. For example, choose a word to define your year. Try. Explore. Create. Something simple to give you direction as you go through the year.

Call them what you will: resolutions, goals, aspirations. We’re all just trying to do better and be better.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Our View: Why you should quit your New Year’s resolution

    Opinion

    Our View: Take care of yourself and one another

  • Our View: Why you should quit your New Year’s resolution

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor: Facts about the Simpson Promise

  • Our View: Why you should quit your New Year’s resolution

    Editorials

    Editorial: NRA = No Regulations Allowed

  • Our View: Why you should quit your New Year’s resolution

    Editorials

    Editorial: Sgt. Beminio, Officer Martin made us #SimpsonStrong

  • Our View: Why you should quit your New Year’s resolution

    Editorials

    Editorial: Division III is no joke, and that’s the truth

  • Our View: Why you should quit your New Year’s resolution

    Editorials

    Editorial: Breast cancer awareness needs to change

  • Our View: Why you should quit your New Year’s resolution

    Opinion

    Our View: What the health? Students deserve more health services

  • Our View: Why you should quit your New Year’s resolution

    Editorials

    Editorial: #TakeAKnee movement isn’t just about politics

  • Our View: Why you should quit your New Year’s resolution

    Opinion

    Our View: Don’t hold yourself back; live in the moment

  • Our View: Why you should quit your New Year’s resolution

    Editorials

    Editorial: Why dance should be considered an NCAA sport