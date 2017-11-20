Hard work pays off for Facio as he excels for the Storm

by JETSTREAM

This article was prepared by the Simpsonian’s Jetstream Team, consisting of Alex Kirkpatrick, Emily Carey, Randy Paulson and Austin Hronich. *Editor’s note: Time and time again, we’ve seen unfortunate instances in which cases of mental illnesses are not treated, resulting in tragic circumst...

by Morgan Frideres, Assistant Copy Editor

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Theatre Simpson is bringing humor and absurdity to BPAC this weekend. Audience members will feel as if they are sitting in the living room watching a crazy dinner party. “The Bald Soprano” takes place in a home with two couples who are about to have dinner. They never make ...

by Mason Burkhart, Special to The Simpsonian

INDIANOLA, Iowa --- Squirrels may rule Simpson College’s campus, but sightings of a lone fox have overtaken social media. The fox, referred to as Copper by many students, has been seen roaming through the Indianola area. Though it’s unclear the exact species, the Iowa Department of Natural Resou...

by Taia Veren, Staff Reporter

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Student Government Association and counseling services are partnering to give Simpson students a mental health education series and a 24-hour mental health hotline. Mental health problems are rising among college students and more than 75 percent of all mental health condit...

by Laura Wiersema, Editor-in-Chief

INDIANOLA, Iowa --- Simpson College on Monday announced an initiative to make higher education more affordable and accessible. It’s called The Simpson Promise, and it will start in fall 2018. President Jay Simmons said it will cover the full cost of a first-year student’s tuition as long as they:...

by Taia Veren, Staff Reporter

INDIANOLA, Iowa --- The sports communication major and minor became a part of Simpson College’s curriculum this fall. “This is something we’ve wanted to do for several years,” said Brian Steffen, department chair of multimedia communication. “I’ve seen similar programs become popular a...

by Alex Kirkpatrick, Managing Editor

The breaking news alert went out just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2016: “2 Des Moines metro police offers killed in ambush-style attacks.” It was a senseless tragedy, with too much pain to bear even one year later. We won’t recount what happened that awful day. We won’t bring any attention...

by Morgan Frideres, Assistant Copy Editor

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Simpson’s registrar, Jody Ragan, implemented a graduation application fee in August, so students will now have a $100 charge on their accounts after applying to graduate. Students are required to submit their graduation application one year in advance during their junior yea...

by Alex Kirkpatrick, Managing Editor

INDIANOLA, Iowa --- Authorities have arrested a man they say entered a Simpson College apartment complex and assaulted a woman in May. Jason Halsband, 40, of Osceola, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree burglary after he allegedly broke into the Colonial Apartments on campus, accordin...

by Morgan Frideres, Assistant Copy Editor

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Simpson faculty faced the first widespread virus to attack computers in almost a decade, forcing all faculty to go to information technology services to update their computer security. Around Oct. 2, a member of the faculty, staff or administration opened a phishing email and clicke...

