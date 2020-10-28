Final meet bears first and second wins for cross-country

The Simpson men’s and women’s cross-country teams placed first and second at the Coe Triangular Saturday Oct. 24 in the final meet before the American Rivers Conference on Nov. 7.

Three Simpson men’s runners led the pack placing first, second and third in the meet. Sophomore Spencer Moon won his third triangular of the season running a time of 25:15. Senior Harry Dudley came in second, running his best 8K time of the year at 25:31. Senior Eric Baldus also ran his best 8K time of the year, running a 25:33, coming in third.

Freshman Lara Kallem led the way for the Storm, placing fourth and running a time of 23:09. Junior Cat Lucht ran 23:49, and freshman Macie Bopp ran a time of 24:07, also placing in the top ten.

Head coach Heath Moenck was very pleased with both teams placing first and second with the conference’s next meet just two weeks away.

“I thought it was critical we ran well today, so we had a good taste in our mouths going into the conference championships,” Moenck said. “Both of our programs ran by far their best races of the season, which sets us up well going forward.”

With Harry Dudley running his best time of the year, coach Moenck was incredibly impressed with how the senior has progressed.

“It is incredible to watch Harry’s improvement from this year to last year,” Moenck said. “He has been putting in the work for over a year now, and good things happen to people that work 365 days a year; he’s running at a high level.”

The senior was very excited for his team, hitting their stride just two weeks before the conference.

“Finishing first as a team was a morale booster for sure,” Dudley said. “I think a lot of us gained some insight to what level we’re able to run at both individually and as a team at the upcoming conference meet. We’re definitely ready for more.”

Dudley was also excited for himself, adding that he has never been running at the level he is right now.

“I had the goal to run in the 25:30’s and ran a 25:31, which was very exciting,” Dudley said. “Smashing PR’s is always a rewarding feeling.”

Sophomore Spencer Moon’s win was not a surprise to anyone on the team. Moon has continued his dominance from the indoor track to the cross-country course.

“It’s what we expected after that monster indoor track season, so this isn’t a surprise to any of us,” Moenck said. “I feel strongly that he is one of the top runners in the country, and he has proved that at every meet this season.”

Moenck also showed high praise to Freshman Lara Kallem as she placed fourth in the meet.

“It’s been fun to watch Lara this season because every meet, she becomes more confident,” Moenck said. “She is still learning how good she can be, but we are extremely pleased with how she’s been running for us.”

Both teams will cap off their seasons on Nov. 7 at the conference meet in Pella, IA.