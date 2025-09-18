The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Heidelbauer wins Rawlings Gold Glove

by Grace Peck, Staff Writer
September 18, 2025
Frank Novak
Heidelbauer high-fives a teammate

Softball superstar Megan Heidelbauer has been awarded the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for being one of the top defensive players in Division III. 

The NCAA Division III All-American committee voted based on film and fielding stats from last year. Only one girl from every position won the award. 

Despite winning the award for first base, Heidelbauer hasn’t played first base most of her life. She was thrown into a new role at first base this past season. Standing just 5’2, one of the smallest on the team, she faced a challenge. But with hard work and a strong work ethic, this was no problem for her. 

Senior and teammate Ashlyn Steen talked about the impressive work ethic of Heidelbauer. She was not surprised when Heidelbauer won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

 “Megan is one of the hardest working people I know. She earns everything she gets”, Steen said. 

Coach Brett Mathius knows Heidelbauer is a role model to her teammates and applauded her effort in and outside of practice.

“Her work ethic shows her teammates that there aren’t shortcuts to such putouts. She works her craft a lot outside of practice, and that allows others to see what it takes to be an All-American & Gold Glove winner,” Mathius said. “Megan leads both verbally and by her actions.”

With 348 putouts in the 2024-25 season and a 0.994 fielding percentage, Heidelbauer’s defense was dominant. But that wasn’t the only impressive part of her game.

Heidelbauer hit an astounding 15 home runs, compared to 3 the previous season, a testament to her extra hours and long nights. She believes that this improvement is due to lots of extra time and reps. 

“You can’t beat the time you put into it,” Heidelbauer said. “I spent a dozen extra hours a week; whether that be hitting, strength and conditioning, and just really putting in the time”.   

  Heidelbauer’s character goes far beyond the field, according to Steen. Heidelbauer keeps practice fun and is also a great leader, which is why it is no shock to Steen that she’s the team’s 2-time MVP and the recipient of numerous NCAA and ARC awards

“As a friend she shows up in the same way. She’ll always be there for you if you need anything,” Steen said.

Last fall season Heidelbauer was getting in reps and preparing for the spring. She said she worked hard in the fall to hone in on her skills. By the time spring came around she just had to trust in her abilities as a player. 

“It’s just about trusting the process and trusting yourself that you did the hard work and it’s time to reap the rewards,” Heidelbauer said.

Heidelbauer highlighted the importance of her support system, which includes her coaches, who put together film for the award, and her teammates. 

“It was very much all my infielders who got this award with me and my coaches that nominated me,” Heidelbauer said.

The Rawlings Gold Glove award reflects the hard work and dedication that Heidelbauer has put into being the best player and person she can be. She has done great things for the Simpson softball team and her journey isn’t over yet. She’s excited for her senior year and looks forward to a successful season in the spring.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Softball
Sierra Franklin allowed no runs on just one hit in the first three innings of game one.
Eighteen wins and counting, Simpson softball starts its season strong
Junior Ellee Mortensen poses for media day as the data analyst for Simpson softball.
The Woman Behind the Graphs: Ellee Mortensen’s statistical success
Madeline Peterson and the Simpson Storm softball collected an 18 game winning streak.
Commitment. Respect. Grit.
Senior infielder, Karlie Hill, propels Simpson past Gustavus Aldophus 6-3 with two-run home run.
Diamond dominance: A comprehensive preview of the upcoming softball season
Luderman and the Storm softball team have just ten games left of conference play to clinch a seat in the ARC tournament.
Maddie Luderman named to D3 Player of The Year watchlist
Not only are the new fields going to be a major plus, but the drive and team spirit are prevalent within the Storm.
Swingin' into spring season
More in Sports
Savanah Walls hits the ball in her doubles match against Grand View
Grace Peck and Henry Godar highlight Simpson College’s tennis home opener against Grand View
Buxton Tennis Complex’s resurfaced courts
The summer the courts turned pretty
Director of Esports Hubert Whan Tong and Assistant Esports Director Seth Larson
Simpson cuts esports staff in program restructuring
Senior Brenden Godbout smiles after completing his 400m hurdles race at the 2025 Drake Relays.
Storm take on the Blue Oval and Kip Janvrin
Kofoed putts, finishes in first place.
Kofoed Stands Above All at Storm Spring Invite
Senior Javier Robles Solis returns the ball during his singles match claiming a win for the Storm.
Simpson falls to Luther in men’s tennis battle
More in Top Stories
The Mary Berry Building
The good, the bad, and the mold in Mary Berry
Student Support Services Office on the first floor of Dunn Library.
TRIO Welcomes new director amid staffing changes
Simpson students take in the view from the summit of Roy's Peak
Study abroad recap: experiencing beyond the classroom
Headshot of Polly
It's a Dunn Deal: Polly Mumma appointed as Library Director
Beginning of the the Run and Jam 5k on Sept. 6
Lambda Chi Alpha’s second annual Run and Jam raises $2,100 for The Helping Hand
Simpson College social media needs to stop using AI
Simpson College social media needs to stop using AI
About the Contributor
Frank Novak
Frank Novak, Photo Editor