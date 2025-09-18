Heidelbauer wins Rawlings Gold Glove

Softball superstar Megan Heidelbauer has been awarded the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for being one of the top defensive players in Division III.

The NCAA Division III All-American committee voted based on film and fielding stats from last year. Only one girl from every position won the award.

Despite winning the award for first base, Heidelbauer hasn’t played first base most of her life. She was thrown into a new role at first base this past season. Standing just 5’2, one of the smallest on the team, she faced a challenge. But with hard work and a strong work ethic, this was no problem for her.

Senior and teammate Ashlyn Steen talked about the impressive work ethic of Heidelbauer. She was not surprised when Heidelbauer won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

“Megan is one of the hardest working people I know. She earns everything she gets”, Steen said.

Coach Brett Mathius knows Heidelbauer is a role model to her teammates and applauded her effort in and outside of practice.

“Her work ethic shows her teammates that there aren’t shortcuts to such putouts. She works her craft a lot outside of practice, and that allows others to see what it takes to be an All-American & Gold Glove winner,” Mathius said. “Megan leads both verbally and by her actions.”

With 348 putouts in the 2024-25 season and a 0.994 fielding percentage, Heidelbauer’s defense was dominant. But that wasn’t the only impressive part of her game.

Heidelbauer hit an astounding 15 home runs, compared to 3 the previous season, a testament to her extra hours and long nights. She believes that this improvement is due to lots of extra time and reps.

“You can’t beat the time you put into it,” Heidelbauer said. “I spent a dozen extra hours a week; whether that be hitting, strength and conditioning, and just really putting in the time”.

Heidelbauer’s character goes far beyond the field, according to Steen. Heidelbauer keeps practice fun and is also a great leader, which is why it is no shock to Steen that she’s the team’s 2-time MVP and the recipient of numerous NCAA and ARC awards

“As a friend she shows up in the same way. She’ll always be there for you if you need anything,” Steen said.

Last fall season Heidelbauer was getting in reps and preparing for the spring. She said she worked hard in the fall to hone in on her skills. By the time spring came around she just had to trust in her abilities as a player.

“It’s just about trusting the process and trusting yourself that you did the hard work and it’s time to reap the rewards,” Heidelbauer said.

Heidelbauer highlighted the importance of her support system, which includes her coaches, who put together film for the award, and her teammates.

“It was very much all my infielders who got this award with me and my coaches that nominated me,” Heidelbauer said.

The Rawlings Gold Glove award reflects the hard work and dedication that Heidelbauer has put into being the best player and person she can be. She has done great things for the Simpson softball team and her journey isn’t over yet. She’s excited for her senior year and looks forward to a successful season in the spring.