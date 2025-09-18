Study abroad recap: experiencing beyond the classroom

8,400 miles from home; 5,000 feet above sea level. Hiking to the top of Roy’s Peak in New Zealand with a camera and classmates is just one opportunity Simpson College’s study abroad opportunities can bring.

Every year, Simpson offers a variety of study abroad programs during May Term, and this year is no different. With the trips offered this year, students can go anywhere from Germany to the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu.

John Cardamone, the Director of International Education and Study Abroad, makes all trips abroad possible. He works with students and professors to help plan these trips and ensure they’re affordable.

“I make sure our trips are the cheapest they will ever be in your life,” Cardamone stated.

Simpson offers financial aid and a variety of scholarships specifically for travel.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Cardamone said. “You will never get this opportunity again, so why not take advantage of it when it’s presented to you?”

According to a survey sent to students on a 2025 May Term trip, 89% of students say they would go on a May Term trip again.

Brian Rollison, a junior who traveled to Puerto Rico for the 2025 May Term, said his favorite part of the trip was the scuba diving excursion. While in Puerto Rico, Rollison and his classmates learned about Puerto Rico’s ecosystem ecology and marine biology.

He had no regrets about the price of covering his May Term trip.

“You only live once, and you have to enjoy the time that you have here and take every opportunity you can,” Rollison said.

Nearly every trip offered during this upcoming May Term is brand new. Instructor for Digital Photography, Luke Behaunek, is leading a photography course traveling to Italy, Croatia and Czechia.

“It’s really gratifying to be part of student experiences in a much different way than we have on campus,” Behaunek said.

There are no prerequisites for any study abroad course, making them inclusive for all students.

“I assume no previous knowledge about photography,” Behaunek said..

Another new trip offered this year is called “Germany: Bratwurst, Bier, and Business: The Ultimate College Adventure,” led by Professor of Management & Entrepreneurship, John Walker. This experience will take you through the cities of Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt.

A few other May Terms offered include “Tibetan Diaspora in India: Religion and Culture” and “Gods and Government” in Greece.

Simpson requires all students to take a course in experiential learning, so students can learn from out-of-classroom experiences.

The view from the top of Roy’s Peak isn’t just a hike, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, just as Cardamone promised. He urges all students to take advantage of this opportunity.

There will be a study abroad fair Wednesday, Sept. 24th, from 1-2 p.m., where students can meet the faculty leaders like Behaunek and Walker, learn more details about the trips and go over expenses and financial aid opportunities.