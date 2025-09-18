More than just an app: my TikTok journey

When I first started TikTok, I never would have thought I would ever receive paychecks from it. Being creative and getting to do something that I have always wanted to do means more than the money I receive.

As someone who creates content on TikTok while having a big following, I have seen how this app can change lives. I make money every week through my platform while posting about topics I enjoy.

There are some who complain that people on TikTok are getting paid for making videos, but anyone has a shot at becoming famous. Just like any other job, when you put in the work to perform well, you will get rewarded for it.

One of the special things about TikTok is that anyone can start a career from it. Something I have always been told is, “If you love what you are doing, it won’t feel like work,” and that has always stuck with me.

When I first started posting on TikTok about a year ago, I never thought that anyone would care to watch my videos, let alone follow me. It first started as a fun hobby, but then it turned into a huge part of my life.

On my platform, I post get ready with me, day in the life, nail videos and more. The videos that do the best are my videos where I teach people how to do their own nails, which is because a lot of my audience is women around 14-25 years old.

Once I started to post content daily, the videos I least expected to go viral were getting the most likes and views; then, I started to grow followers quickly.

Sometimes I would gain 2,000 to 4,000 followers in three hours, which was insane to me. After gaining a high amount of followers, I realized that this could actually go somewhere.

I never imagined my platform would grow so quickly, but it soon made my life a lot different. Brands began reaching out to me, sending me PR packages and allowing me to make content for their brand.

Some of the brands that I have worked with have been Olive and June, Evry Jewels, Bubble, Bloom Nutrition and more. The content that I make for these brands helps me gain followers because the brands promote my account so that more people are able to see my video.

Once brands started reaching out to me, this is when my account started to take off. During winter break of 2024, I had a “shopping haul” go viral with over 300,000 likes, and I gained 15,000 followers from this video.

Since then, I have gotten up to 44,800 followers by posting content and doing what I love. I never thought this was possible for me, so receiving so much love and support for making videos made me unbelievably happy.

Each paycheck was getting bigger, which made me want to create more content, especially nails videos because my followers love those. I was enjoying doing something I truly love while also receiving something from it.

Getting noticed by brands while being paid for something I enjoy doing made me love the process of creating content. TikTok has allowed me to meet other influencers as well, which I thought would never happen in my life.

One of the biggest cons of TikTok that people complain about is that it promotes unrealistic beauty standards. While this is what some content creators do, there are also many who spread body positivity and show the real sides of their life.

TikTok has had a tremendous impact on my life. The people who follow me, comment on my videos and support me feel like I have a whole other family.

Through this process, I have learned so much from other influencers. I have built my abilities in filming content and editing.

Doing TikTok has helped me build my confidence by not worrying about what others think of me. Posting on social media can be scary, but there is always going to be someone out there who looks up to what you post.

When posting yourself on the internet, you are showing parts of your life that anyone can see. Though it is intimidating to do, there are many people out there doing the same thing.

It feels so rewarding to get paid for doing something I truly enjoy and love. Everyone should be able to get the opportunity to wake up and look forward to what they do every day.

TikTok might not be someone’s passion, but it is mine. It gives me the chance to do what I love and earn from it, so I will always support anyone who has a dream like mine.

I know many people think TikTok is a silly app or that people shouldn’t get paid for just making fun videos, but to me, it is way more than that. It is a space where I can post about my life while having others relate to me.