Ask Millie: Housing Headaches

Dear Millie,

What is your thoughts on the ongoing housing crisis at Simpson College?

This year, the housing crisis on campus is a major concern for Simpson College students. In August, upon move-in day, the situation took a turn for the worse with the influx of first-years arriving. With a lack of maintenance and growing issues of mold and overcrowding, Simpson’s housing situation has left students feeling uncomfortable in their own space and frustrated with their circumstances.

Personally, I can understand how the housing situation would be irritating. With the amount of money students put into school, it seems unfair that their living circumstances do not reflect the cost of tuition.

While many students are Iowa locals, numerous students pay out-of-state tuition. It also seems frustrating that out-of-state students do not have the option to live off campus. How is it fair for the school to tell students they must stay on campus but not provide enough space for them? A change needs to be made.

Simpson continues to attract out-of-state students with its ongoing introduction of athletics and new programs but fails to accommodate them. Athletes comprise the overwhelming majority of students on this campus, and the school pushes to bring more of them in. However, it should be obvious that when enrollment numbers increase, the space on campus lessens. Considering this, a major question arises: Why continue encouraging increased enrollment if the school doesn’t have the space to accommodate it?

I’m sure residence life is working to address the day-to-day problems students face, but there doesn’t seem to be a long-term solution. I think the lack of communication from Simpson’s residence life team and other faculty leaves students more frustrated than anything. Clearly, the school doesn’t have the money for updates but proceeds to put it towards activities or renovations the student body didn’t ask for. Students are left in the dark about potential changes and unsure of what to expect living on campus in the coming years.

Regarding my thoughts on the problem at hand, Simpson needs to do better across the board. Communicate with students and practice transparency because hiding things behind the scenes makes the circumstances and the staff look worse. Address the finances because although the school is in a deficit, students do not understand how or why. Provide housing solutions for students because forcing them to live in rooms with inadequate accommodations or hazardous conditions is a poor reflection of the school.

If I could give any piece of advice to students, it would be to continue advocating for yourself. While the housing crisis may not be fixed anytime soon, push for your problems to be addressed. Nothing will ever be done if you do not speak up.

In the meantime, hang in there, and let’s all collectively hope for a change in the future.

Yours Truly,

Millie