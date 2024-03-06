The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

SCTV 3/06/2024
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam Hying March 6, 2024

Photo Taken By: Michael Madeira in Isla Mujeres, Mexico
What are you doing for spring break
by Michael Madeira, Staff Reporter • March 6, 2024

When I asked around campus, “What are you doing over spring break?” the typical answer was “going home” or “chillin’.” A typical...

Review: Madame Web another superhero flop?
Review: "Madame Web" another superhero flop?
by Josephine Brockman, Staff Reporter • March 6, 2024

If you thought “Morbius” was a flop, you’re not gonna wanna watch “Madame Web.” The writing was cheesy, the timeline was hard to follow,...

First Years in Leadership

by Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter
March 6, 2024
College+is+the+perfect+time+to+hone+in+on+leadership+skills.+First+years+Mya+Whitaker+and+Rachel+Garcia+understand+this+as+the+presidents+of+Active+Minds+and+Latinos+Unidos.
Submitted to the Simpsonian
College is the perfect time to hone in on leadership skills. First years Mya Whitaker and Rachel Garcia understand this as the presidents of Active Minds and Latinos Unidos.

On top of being the president of Active Minds, Whitaker is also a senator for SGA, the Vice President of SC Scholars, a member of Tri Delta, the chemistry club, Diversity in Stem, PRIDE, on the cross country and track teams, and she has multiple work studies around campus including being an ambassador for admissions, working in the chapel, at holy grounds and for security.

“Starting leadership positions in high school helps you to get experience for college and then getting those leadership positions in college shows that you can manage a team and communicate between a lot of people,” she said. “Putting that on a resume is something that I feel like jobs really want to see. They want to know that you are able to handle such responsibility.”

To combat the busyness of her life, Whitaker plans out her day hour by hour and even schedules in time for her to study. To ensure that she makes it to scheduled events and meetings on time, she sets alarms for when she needs to leave for them.

Although it can be a lot to have such a busy schedule early on in her college career she said, “If the opportunity arises, you should definitely take it because it will be really good for your future.”

The president of Latinos Unidos is first-year Rachel Garcia, starting her presidency this semester.

Garcia was surprised to hold such a position so early in her college career, but “finding this group that I can relate to on personal levels was so healing,” she said. And she hopes to provide that for other students.

Along with being president, she is also in Kappa Kappa Gamma, Symphonic Band, Speech & Debate, SC Scholars and Students for Choice.

To keep everything straight, Garcia uses four calendars and keeps a set schedule. She also ensures that she has a strong support system of both executive teams for her organizations and friends in her personal life.

Both of these students are proof that it can be done. They have found the time to not only be involved in multiple organizations but also lead some.

Garcia’s advice is to consider joining a multicultural organization. She said, “It allows everyone to be educated and celebrate everyone.”

Whitaker recommends learning how to adjust to things as quickly as possible when they come up, learn to let things go, plan things out and make sure to check your emails.
