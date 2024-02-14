The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian
SCTV 2/14/2024
by Aaron Wilkins and Sam HyingFebruary 14, 2024

After 40 years of working in higher education and nine years at Simpson, Vice President of Student Development and Planning Heidi Levine has announced her retirement.
Heidi Levine announces retirement, leaves a legacy to marvel
by Kyle Werner, Managing Editor & Social Media Manager • February 14, 2024

Heidi Levine, the vice president of student development and planning, has been in school since 1964. Since first stepping foot into the world...

The Storm competed at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Saturday, Feb. 3, and set program records on floor and bars. While the team placed third, they were just marks away from beating Centenary. The meet was shown on ESPN+.
Making history on ESPN+
by Abby Hintz, ID Magazine Editor-in-Chief & Layout Editor • February 14, 2024

The Simpson women’s gymnastics team continues making history in their second season as a team. For the first time, the meet they competed at...

What BSU’s about

by Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter
February 14, 2024
BSU+will+be+hosting+several+events+to+celebrate+Black+History+month%2C+including+a+glow+party+and+an+open+mic+night.
Graphic by Kyle Werner
BSU will be hosting several events to celebrate Black History month, including a glow party and an open mic night.

Simpson’s Black Student Union (BSU) promotes and aims to provide a safe space and foster a sense of community for people of color on campus through its resources and various events. 

To celebrate Black History Month, they throw events throughout February. Some of these include a glow party at 10 p.m. on Feb. 16 in Black Box and an open mic night at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28, also in Black Box.

The glow party will have a DJ and be a great way to take a break from studying for midterms. Open mic night is for everyone to show off their talents by singing an original song or presenting some slam poetry.

Corteney Lewis, the president of the Black Student Union, saw a need for a safe space on campus for people of color. As a person of color with a diverse background, she felt it was important to use her experiences to make an impact on Simpson’s campus.

Before becoming president, Lewis wanted to get involved in any way she could, and when the position was presented to her, she decided to take it. She began by talking to people within the community, and it became apparent that there was a need for a safe space for people of color.

“Being a person of color myself, I feel like I have a diverse background and am well-traveled, and I thought that I could bring some of those experiences to Simpson and help people have that community and diversity that I experienced when I wasn’t here at Simpson,” Lewis said.

It’s important to remember that there is a whole world outside of Iowa. Getting involved with organizations and events like the ones BSU holds allows you to learn a lot about different cultures and groups of people.

This organization is not only for people of color, however. BSU wants everyone to feel welcome and to know that they are offering a non-judgemental zone.

There are current members of BSU who are not people of color, and “they mesh well with those that are POC so you wouldn’t be the only one.”

Many people feel like there isn’t much to do on campus, but BSU and other campus organizations want to fill that void by creating events where students feel safe, can have fun and take a break from the stresses of the week.

Lewis encourages students to join any group, whether that be BSU or a different campus organization because everyone wants to feel like they are part of something.

For those who want to get involved, feel free to reach out to any members or attend their weekly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in Flemming. 

These meetings are used as a place to discuss current events, student concerns and general things that people may need, like resources or outreach. It is a great time for the members to “come together as a community, as friends to relax and take a break from school work and life,” Lewis said.
Kyrsten Rehberg, Staff Reporter

