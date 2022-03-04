Simpson Productions prepares for ‘energetic’ performance of “Guys and Dolls”

The first performance of “Guys and Dolls” will be March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

This week has been a busy one for the Simpson Productions cast as they head towards the opening night of “Guys and Dolls”.

“Guys and Dolls” is a romantic comedy musical written and premiered in the 1950s, telling the story of Nathan Detroit (played by Carson Clark) who looks to set up the biggest craps game in New York City while his 14-year fiancée Adelaide (played by Mckinzie Horton) longs for him to finally marry her. Sky Masterson (played by Tanner Striegel) falls into a bet with Detroit to woo the missionary Sarah Brown (played by Allison Blades), but she shows little interest in being wooed by a professional gambler.

“It was written in the 50s, so it’s a little bit misogynistic,” first-year Hannah Rosenfield said. “There’s some things where I’m like, ‘oh, okay’ but it’s pretty funny, it’s witty and it’s about the odds of winning and losing and finding love.”

Performances run March 4-6 at Simpson’s Blank Performing Arts Center. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee scheduled for 2 p.m.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite. Adult tickets are $20, seniors and non-Simpson students are $17.50 and group tickets (10 or more) are $16 apiece. Simpson students, faculty and staff will be admitted free of charge. Simpson Productions and Theatre Simpson Alumni tickets are $15.00.

“We’ve been working really hard on it. Working many hours a week. It’s like a full-time job because it’s six to 10 hours during the week. It’s been hard to manage time, but it’s very much worth it to be able to perform it for everyone here,” Rosenfield said.

Rosenfield will be playing the role of Joey Biltmore in addition to being an ensemble member.

“This is the tenth musical I’ve ever done and it’s my first time playing a male,” Rosenfield said. “It’s a lot different. I feel like I’m losing my femininity, in a way. But my friends are telling me it’s rounding me out in some ways if I can play both a male and a female on stage.”

With a male role, comes the costume. Rosenfield will be performing in a full tuxedo and makeup and underneath the stage lights, it can get warm.

“I’m sitting there trying to catch my breath and sweat is coming down my face and I hope I’m not melting on stage,” she said.

Rosenfield said she’s looking forward to performing it in front of an audience the most.

“It is one of my favorite things because you can feel the energy. It’s so different performing in front of empty seats than filled seats and having people watch you. It’s not really nerve-wracking, it’s more like excitement,” she said. “The energy fills the room and you have the anticipation of sitting in the wings waiting to go on stage like, ‘Okay, this is what I’ve been doing for eight weeks. Now it’s time to put it on,’ and it’s just very fulfilling and I’m so excited.”

Tickets can be purchased online through this link, or at the box office before the show.