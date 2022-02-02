Tips+for+up-and-coming+graphic+designers

Are you someone that has always wanted to know about what it is like to be a graphic designer? The different apps they use, certain tips and tricks in the field, free design apps, and all the in’s and out’s of this creative industry?

Well, you’re in luck, I just happen to be one of those people that will be able to walk you through this adventure.

Let me introduce myself and talk about my journey.

My name is Katie Burns and I am studying Graphic Design at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. I am originally from Des Moines, Iowa with a twin sister and a five-year-old brother.

Coming into my senior year of high school, I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. As like every other rising college student, I was starting to panic. Then I realized that my future has been right in front of me this whole time… being an editor for the high school yearbook.

I started being in the yearbook my sophomore year of high school and I absolutely fell in love with it. I talked with my teacher one day about what type of jobs I can do with this kind of stuff, then she said the word…. Graphic design.

Once senior year came, I knew I had to get into a graphic design class to see if this was something I could do for the rest of my life. After that semester, I finally knew what my passion was.

Even though I was a little behind from other people that were studying the major my freshmen year of college, I knew I would be able to get to the level my peers were at. As I started taking the intro course for the major I was in the right spot of what I was studying.

And now look where we are. I am halfway through my junior of college. Time flies by fast when you are enjoying what you are learning. I never knew how interesting graphic design truly was until I walked into my first graphic design class.

Nowadays I frequently get asked what graphic design is and the different types of things I do in my field. I just thought everyone knew about this profession for how popular it was.

I got around to thinking that I could be a source to people that don’t know much about this industry and give people tips, tricks, ideas, and stories about what graphic design is and how I use it within my daily life.

Even if you don’t know one single thing about graphic design, it’s okay! I want to be able to show off beginner skills and knowledge for those who do not know this field and get you informed about all things to know about GD.

If you ever need help starting up a poster, logo, or design for a club or organization on campus, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Graphic Design Department to get ideas.