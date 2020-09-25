Golf gets back to work

Both men’s and women’s golf fall season is now underway.

The Storm Men were in Pella this weekend for the Ryerson Fall Classic in Pella at Bos Landen Golf Course that took place Friday and Saturday. The women play their second tournament on Saturday in the Graceland Invitational at Lamoni Golf Course.

There were struggles for both teams as they both finished last in their tournaments but there is still some hope for improvement as both teams had at least one player crack the top 25.

The men had two players in the top 25 with senior Nate Eaton, who is picking up where he left off last spring and finished tied for 13th with a score of 161 for the weekend, they also had fellow senior Konner Johnson finish tied for 21st with a final score of 165.

“Having not played Bos Landen before, I was honestly not upset too much with my scores. I put myself in some bad spots on the first day which didn’t help my case. I didn’t hit the ball as well but got some good looks at the green,” Johnson said. “I left a lot of strokes out there but I know my game is close to where I want it to be.”

For the women, senior Emily Jansen led the Storm once again and finished tied for 24th, not far behind her was freshman Sydney Stephenson.

“It’s an accomplishment to score well but I am always more focused on how we finish as a team,” Jansen said. “Placing well as a team is more of an accomplishment than individually scoring well.”

With only a few more tournaments left, both teams are looking to improve their scores and get a good for the spring season that was taken away from them last year.

“It is exciting that we have so much potential for the remaining tournaments. As a team, we have had time to recognize our weaknesses and develop strategies to fix them,” Jansen said.

The men are set to play next in the Simpson Invitational next Wednesday at the Indianola Country Club.

“We have a lot of young guys on the team. We have potential. As long as we keep our head down and grind it out we can improve quite a bit as a team. I look forward to seeing how we play next week at home and down the road when we visit KC in October,” Johnson said.

The next match for the women is this Saturday in the Buena Vista Invitational in Storm Lake at Lake Creek Golf Course.

“Personally I want to continue to improve my game and have no regrets while finishing up my senior season,” Jansen said. “As a team, I want to finish well in the conference tournament and take advantage of the potential I know we have”