Senior Spotlight: Brett Dewerff

Q: What is your major and minor?

A: I’m a triple major in computer science, computer information systems and math.

Q: What’s your hometown?

A: Storm Lake, Iowa

Q: What led you to pick Simpson?

A: Originally, a big reason I chose Simpson was for their strong actuarial science department, but obviously I didn’t go through with that major. However, I also wanted a place that could give me a lot of opportunities for internships and jobs as well as a chance to continue playing tennis. The small campus size was a bonus.

Q: What activities were you involved in at Simpson?

A: I was involved with tennis, math modeling, PALS, SAAC and work-study in admissions and IT.

Q: Who has been your favorite professor at Simpson?

A: Heidi Berger.

Q: What do you want your impact to be on the tennis program despite your career getting cut short?

A: I’ve always wanted to be remembered by my work ethic, commitment and respect for the game. I hope I’ve influenced others in the program to continue to bring these types of principles to every practice and meet.

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: I plan on finding a job in the computer science field in the Des Moines area or other areas of the midwest.

Q: What are some of your favorite memories on campus?

A: My favorite part of being on campus is the fact that you can’t go from one place to another without saying hello to somebody. Nobody was anonymous.

Q: What would be your advice to your underclassmen self?

A: Don’t be scared to be uncomfortable.