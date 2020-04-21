Senior Spotlight: Brett Dewerff
April 21, 2020
Q: What is your major and minor?
A: I’m a triple major in computer science, computer information systems and math.
Q: What’s your hometown?
A: Storm Lake, Iowa
Q: What led you to pick Simpson?
A: Originally, a big reason I chose Simpson was for their strong actuarial science department, but obviously I didn’t go through with that major. However, I also wanted a place that could give me a lot of opportunities for internships and jobs as well as a chance to continue playing tennis. The small campus size was a bonus.
Q: What activities were you involved in at Simpson?
A: I was involved with tennis, math modeling, PALS, SAAC and work-study in admissions and IT.
Q: Who has been your favorite professor at Simpson?
A: Heidi Berger.
Q: What do you want your impact to be on the tennis program despite your career getting cut short?
A: I’ve always wanted to be remembered by my work ethic, commitment and respect for the game. I hope I’ve influenced others in the program to continue to bring these types of principles to every practice and meet.
Q: What are your plans after graduation?
A: I plan on finding a job in the computer science field in the Des Moines area or other areas of the midwest.
Q: What are some of your favorite memories on campus?
A: My favorite part of being on campus is the fact that you can’t go from one place to another without saying hello to somebody. Nobody was anonymous.
Q: What would be your advice to your underclassmen self?
A: Don’t be scared to be uncomfortable.