Senior Spotlight: Keegan Lamparek
March 28, 2019
Senior Keegan Lamparek is from Mount Vernon, Iowa. He is majoring in computer science and computer information systems and minoring in management. After graduation, he plans to move to Chicago.
Q: How would you describe your Simpson experience?
A: My Simpson experience has been really great. It’s kind of really transformed who I used to be from high school. It’s really helped me grow.
Q: What’s your favorite Simpson memory?
A: I would say it would be my May term trip call of service. I made a lot of new friends there. Learned a lot about social justice. It was a good experience overall. Some of the things we did was help out with homelessness and learned a lot about of social issues that we face as a society today and spent a lot time reflecting in Estes Park in the mountains in Colorado.
Q: Do you know what your post-graduation plans are?
A: Going to Chicago. I don’t really have a job lined up yet, but I’m hoping to go into software engineering or software development.
Q: If you had any advice to an underclassman or incoming students, what would it be?
A: Always challenge yourself. If there’s something that you think that you wouldn’t be good at, try it anyways. There’s a lot of things that I tried throughout college that really helped me grow as a person.
Q: Like what?
A: Being a CA for three years. I didn’t really think of myself as being a CA when I first got here, but I was given the opportunity by Residence Life and it really helped me grow. I was also vice president of the Computer Science Club. That helped out a lot, too. Also, being a Wesley Service Scholar, too. That was something, like, I was never really service oriented, but I always cared about others, so I got involved in that my sophomore year.
Q: What are you going to miss most about Simpson?
A: Probably campus, the location and all my friends.
Q: Anything else to add?
A: College is what you make of it. Do as much as you can, but don’t get too busy where you go insane because that’s definitely happened to me a few times. Give yourself some free time.