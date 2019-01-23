Longtime SGA calendar project becomes reality

SIMPSON—A calendar of all student organization activities, including sports games, is now available on the Student Government Association website, according to Student Body Vice President Jailyn Seabrooks.

“We posted it on all the SGA’s social media, and then we’ll send it out in an email, too,” Seabrooks said of the link to the online calendar.

The new student events calendar lists a wide variety of events in a format similar to Google Calendars, where viewers can change the calendar view to a daily, weekly or monthly setting. There are also three-day, four-week and yearly view settings.

The calendar already has several events listed on it, including athletic games, events hosted by Religious Life Community, Campus Activities Board and various student organizations. It also has regular meeting times for student organizations.

Students wanting to submit events to the calendar can do so by going to the SGA website and choosing “Calendar Event Request” on the “Calendar Resources” drop-down menu.

According to the event sign-up form, students should submit their event requests at least 48 hours before they would like the event to be posted on the calendar to give SGA time to update it.

Senior senator Sydney Samples and junior class president Blake Carlson spearheaded the calendar project last semester.

“I know the SGA has brainstormed ways for students to advertise clubs in new ways for as long as I have been at Simpson,” Samples said in an email to The Simpsonian.

She said the SGA will heavily promote the calendar during the start of this semester and at the start of future semesters.

“In the times in between, students will be able to find the link through our social media pages or the SGA website itself,” she added.

In the past, Seabrooks said the college would send out daily events emails to students to let them know what all was happening on campus.

“We moved away from that system because it was too expensive,” she said. “So SGA wanted to start doing something where students had one place to look for everything that was going on.”

The SGA had initially thought on using the college’s events calendar on the school’s website; however, Seabrooks said that calendar is more geared toward informing a non-Simpson audience about events on campus.

Samples is the main person who operates and updates the calendar, and she encouraged all registered clubs and organizations to submit their events to the calendar.

“This way, more of the student body can be aware of events going on and become more active in our clubs and organizations,” she said.