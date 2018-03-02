12 positions will be discontinued following academic reviews

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Simpson College President Jay Simmons announced Friday that 12 academic personnel positions have been “identified for discontinuation.”

The announcement comes after the Program Prioritization Steering Committee, which is made up of representatives from different areas of the college, completed the academic reviews.

Simmons said no academic department or major has been proposed for elimination, but 12 positions from nine departments in Academic Affairs will be discontinued.

RELATED: Making the cut: Simmons explains process of program eliminations

That will happen by eliminating some currently filled positions, retirements and not filling some currently open positions.

“By distributing the reductions across a number of departments, we have endeavored to limit the impact on any one department while making changes that reflect student enrollment and demand,” Simmons said in an email.

Those directly affected by the reductions have been notified and are in discussion with administrators about details surrounding their situations, but Simmons said, “Given legal and procedural constraints surrounding these discussions, we cannot disclose more information about them at this time.”

RELATED: Editorial: Questioning the consequences of program prioritization

The program prioritization review for nonacademic and administrative programs is underway. Reports are due to the steering committee by April 1.

A forum has been scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 12 in the Principal Black Box. If you have any questions regarding program prioritization, you can send an email to [email protected]