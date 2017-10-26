The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Police arrest man in connection with intrusion, assault

Warren County Sheriff's Office

Warren County Sheriff's Office

by Alex Kirkpatrick, Managing Editor
October 26, 2017

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Authorities have arrested a man they say entered a Simpson College apartment complex and assaulted a woman in May.

Jason Halsband, 40, of Osceola, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree burglary after he allegedly broke into the Colonial Apartments on campus, according to a police report.

Halsband told authorities he was under the influence of narcotics when he entered the building, the report charges. When he found out someone was at the residence, he hid in the closet before assaulting and injuring the victim, police said.

Luke Behaunek, dean of students, said in an email that the arrest comes after “a helpful alert from a current student and great investigative work.”

“We appreciate the good work of the (Indianola Police Department) and also the increased safety awareness of our campus,” he said. “Both were crucial in this arrest and will be valuable moving forward.

Related Stories
Police investigate intruder situation on campus
Police investigate intruder situation on campus

The victim, Ashley Smith, who graduated in May, told The Simpsonian shortly after the incident that she had left the screen door to apartment unlocked after coming home from Mojo’s.

She noticed a smoky odor in her apartment and thought it was burnt pizza. As she was getting ready for the day, Smith said she noticed Halsband crouching in the closet. She said he grabbed her and pushed her up against the desk while covering her mouth with a cloth, whispering in her ear that he was going to leave.

Smith then ran to a nearby apartment to call police.

“I don’t know how long he was there,” Smith said. “He must have come in in the middle of the night because when I came home, it was fine. I didn’t check anything, but it didn’t smell like smoke or anything.”

Smith said she doesn’t believe anything was taken from the apartment.

“I know there’s a lot of speculation about how the administration handles this stuff, but in my case it was handled very well,” she said.

Police are investigating whether Halsband is connected to an incident at the Hamilton Apartments, which occurred in April.

Related Stories
Officials say public not in danger after intruder incident
Officials say public not in danger after intruder incident

He is being held at the Warren County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bail.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Police arrest man in connection with intrusion, assault

    Campus News

    Faculty face first widespread computer virus in a decade

  • Police arrest man in connection with intrusion, assault

    Campus News

    Taking programming to a new level: Simpson wins hackathon

  • Police arrest man in connection with intrusion, assault

    Campus News

    Racism runs rampant in Trump era, says anti-racism speaker

  • Police arrest man in connection with intrusion, assault

    Campus News

    This year’s theme for homecoming: Flaunting the Red & Gold

  • Police arrest man in connection with intrusion, assault

    Campus News

    Title IX policies won’t change on campus, administrators say

  • Police arrest man in connection with intrusion, assault

    Academics

    Staff introduces ingredients to Simpson’s recipe for success

  • Police arrest man in connection with intrusion, assault

    Campus News

    Pi Phi takes on distracted driving with Indianola police

  • Police arrest man in connection with intrusion, assault

    Campus News

    Iowa Court of Appeals to hear 2 criminal cases at Simpson

  • Police arrest man in connection with intrusion, assault

    Campus News

    Hunger hits home: The fight against food insecurity

  • Police arrest man in connection with intrusion, assault

    Campus News

    Administration creates new grievance policy for students