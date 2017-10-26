Police arrest man in connection with intrusion, assault

Close Warren County Sheriff's Office

Warren County Sheriff's Office





INDIANOLA, Iowa — Authorities have arrested a man they say entered a Simpson College apartment complex and assaulted a woman in May.

Jason Halsband, 40, of Osceola, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree burglary after he allegedly broke into the Colonial Apartments on campus, according to a police report.

Halsband told authorities he was under the influence of narcotics when he entered the building, the report charges. When he found out someone was at the residence, he hid in the closet before assaulting and injuring the victim, police said.

Luke Behaunek, dean of students, said in an email that the arrest comes after “a helpful alert from a current student and great investigative work.”

“We appreciate the good work of the (Indianola Police Department) and also the increased safety awareness of our campus,” he said. “Both were crucial in this arrest and will be valuable moving forward.

The victim, Ashley Smith, who graduated in May, told The Simpsonian shortly after the incident that she had left the screen door to apartment unlocked after coming home from Mojo’s.

She noticed a smoky odor in her apartment and thought it was burnt pizza. As she was getting ready for the day, Smith said she noticed Halsband crouching in the closet. She said he grabbed her and pushed her up against the desk while covering her mouth with a cloth, whispering in her ear that he was going to leave.

Smith then ran to a nearby apartment to call police.

“I don’t know how long he was there,” Smith said. “He must have come in in the middle of the night because when I came home, it was fine. I didn’t check anything, but it didn’t smell like smoke or anything.”

Smith said she doesn’t believe anything was taken from the apartment.

“I know there’s a lot of speculation about how the administration handles this stuff, but in my case it was handled very well,” she said.

Police are investigating whether Halsband is connected to an incident at the Hamilton Apartments, which occurred in April.

He is being held at the Warren County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bail.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close