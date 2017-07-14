Police department honors fallen officer on his birthday

URBANDALE, Iowa — Fallen Urbandale police Officer Justin Martin would have turned 25 on Friday, and the Urbandale Police Department posted on its Facebook page a heartfelt tribute to commemorate his birthday.

Martin and Des Moines police Sgt. Anthony “Tony” Beminio were killed Nov. 2 in what authorities call ambush-style attacks as a lone gunman shot them as they sat in their patrol cars.

“(We) remember his smile and kind heart while serving fearlessly in his duties as a police officer,” Urbandale police wrote. “Justin, your brothers and sisters in blue will continue to honor you and watch over your family. You will never be forgotten. Happy Birthday!”

The department also received a portrait from renowned artist Michael St. Reagan to honor Martin. It will be displayed at the Urbandale Police Department before it’s transferred to the Martin family.

Martin graduated from Simpson College in 2015 with a degree in criminal justice. Faculty members said he was a kind, compassionate man who “was always concerned with serving the public.”

