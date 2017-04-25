The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

Police search for two men after attempted robbery on campus

by Laura Wiersema, Editor-in-Chief
April 25, 2017

Two unidentified men attempted to rob a Simpson College student around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night, according to an email from Dean of Students Luke Behaunek. The student was walking between D and E streets on Girard Avenue, near the John C. Culver Public Policy Center, when the men confronted the student.

The email stated that the student got away safely and reported the incident to the Indianola Police Department. IPD continues to look for the men who were described wearing hooded sweatshirts, in their early 20s and around 6’ and 5’6”.

If anyone saw any suspicious activity around the time of the incident, they are instructed to contact Simpson Security at 515-961-1711 or IPD at 515-961-9400. Behaunek also encouraged students to utilize security for escorts around campus if they feel unsafe and exercise personal safety.

