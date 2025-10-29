What Halloween treats the signs should eat this week

Aries – Popcorn Ball

You need to bask in nostalgia for a moment and eat a popcorn ball. Remember when you would sift through all of your candy and jump for joy at the sight of the crunchy little sphere? Do that again.

Taurus – Candy Corn

I know there are mixed opinions on this staple fall treat, but just give it another try. You might appreciate a nice handful of candy corn, waxy texture and all.

Gemini – Twix

Who doesn’t like Twix? This is definitely a top-tier candy choice for trick-or-treating. Treat yourself!

Cancer – Reese’s Peanut Butter Ghosts

Now THIS is the best one. Next time you see them at the store, grab them. They’ll even be on sale after Halloween!

Leo – Laffy Taffy

Laffy Taffy is a generally loved treat, especially around Halloween. They even come with jokes, so don’t worry about your strange sense of humor that sometimes falls flat!

Virgo – Gummy eyeballs

If these freaked you out as a kid, now is your chance to face your fears and show those gummy eyeballs who’s boss. Go get ‘em!

Libra – Nerds

Gummy clusters are all the rage right now, but you need to go back to your roots. They’re still delicious as a standalone candy!

Scorpio – Tootsie Rolls

I bet you haven’t had one of these in a hot minute. Revel in the nostalgia and enjoy the classic waxy chocolate.

Sagittarius – 3 Musketeers

These little chocolate delights are often overlooked in favor of Milky Ways, but they’re just as good. Do yourself a favor and pick one up.

Capricorn – Caramel Apple Suckers

Grandmas often keep these in their purses for a mid-day sweet treat. How can you blame them? These suckers are delicious! Listen to Grandma.

Aquarius – Skittles

Another top-tier trick-or-treat candy, they never get old. You have so many options – wild berry, sour, tropical – just eat a bag for old times’ sake.

Pisces – Butterfinger

A classic candy bar that you simply can’t pass up. They even make them in skull shapes for the Halloween season!