The Simpsonian
The Simpsonian

Horoscopes: Midterm advice

by Makayla Paulsen, Editor-in-Chief
October 8, 2025

Libra: Have you considered being kinder to yourself? You’re killing it. 

 

Scorpio: Keep yourself free of distractions to be as productive as possible. 

 

Sagittarius: Try not to crash out, like actually. Calm down. 

 

Capricorn: Don’t worry too much about that project, it’ll turn out fine.

 

Aquarius: You probably didn’t do as bad as you thought on that test, keep your head up!

 

Pisces: You’re definitely getting an A with all the studying you’ve done.

 

Aries: If you haven’t read for that class (you know the one), get to it. 

 

Taurus: Brute forcing it through midterms is theoretically a good idea…take a break.

 

Gemini: Do ASAP: Go outside, take a walk, breathe.

 

Cancer: Spend some time in the library, probably a good idea for you. 

 

Leo: Maybe take a break from being on go-mode, you’ll burn yourself out.

 

Virgo: You put as much effort into that paper as possible, fingers crossed. 

About the Contributor
Makayla Paulsen
Makayla Paulsen, Editor-in-chief