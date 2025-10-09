Horoscopes: Midterm advice

Libra: Have you considered being kinder to yourself? You’re killing it.

Scorpio: Keep yourself free of distractions to be as productive as possible.

Sagittarius: Try not to crash out, like actually. Calm down.

Capricorn: Don’t worry too much about that project, it’ll turn out fine.

Aquarius: You probably didn’t do as bad as you thought on that test, keep your head up!

Pisces: You’re definitely getting an A with all the studying you’ve done.

Aries: If you haven’t read for that class (you know the one), get to it.

Taurus: Brute forcing it through midterms is theoretically a good idea…take a break.

Gemini: Do ASAP: Go outside, take a walk, breathe.

Cancer: Spend some time in the library, probably a good idea for you.

Leo: Maybe take a break from being on go-mode, you’ll burn yourself out.

Virgo: You put as much effort into that paper as possible, fingers crossed.