Horoscopes: Midterm advice

Libra: Have you considered being kinder to yourself? You’re killing it.
Scorpio: Keep yourself free of distractions to be as productive as possible.
Sagittarius: Try not to crash out, like actually. Calm down.
Capricorn: Don’t worry too much about that project, it’ll turn out fine.
Aquarius: You probably didn’t do as bad as you thought on that test, keep your head up!
Pisces: You’re definitely getting an A with all the studying you’ve done.
Aries: If you haven’t read for that class (you know the one), get to it.
Taurus: Brute forcing it through midterms is theoretically a good idea…take a break.
Gemini: Do ASAP: Go outside, take a walk, breathe.
Cancer: Spend some time in the library, probably a good idea for you.
Leo: Maybe take a break from being on go-mode, you’ll burn yourself out.
Virgo: You put as much effort into that paper as possible, fingers crossed.