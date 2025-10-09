Simpson Productions kicks off with Anthropology

Simpson College’s Theatre explored the themes of AI and grief in their production of “Anthropology” by Lauren Gunderson on the weekend of Oct. 3rd.

The play “Anthropology” is a production which premiered in London in 2023. It’s about a computer scientist named Merril who created an AI replica of her missing sister, Angie. The show explores many dark themes, such as grief, addiction, abduction, family complexities and suicidal thoughts.

This story was brought to life at Simpson in a moving and emotionally raw performance by four student actors within a span of two hours. The production was put together in about a month as the actors only received lines to memorize at the beginning of September.

Professor Ann Woldt, the Chair of the Theatre Department, directed the play. She consulted students about their thoughts on the production, and it was ultimately chosen.

“For me, I read Anthropology and just was really taken by it and knew that it was something that would be so timely for us to produce,” she said. “There are so many conversations on campus right now about AI and whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing or somewhere in the middle. It feels like every day there’s something new.”

Woldt described the four actresses as very talented, and she was certainly right. Cade Clark, a senior majoring in history and education studies, played the main character, Merril. Her character was complex and morally grey, but relatable as she grappled with her relationships. Clark brought such depth to Merril and complexities, and was proud of how the show went.

“This cast and crew had to put this show together in a month, less than a month it feels like, and I’m just like really proud of that,” she said. “There were a lot of lines for us, cast members, to learn, and a lot of tech that goes into this show.”

Juliet Low, a freshman majoring in theatre and history, played Angie, Merril’s younger sister, as well as the AI replica of her. Low had to play the sarcastic and witty AI Angie, while also portraying the actual, traumatized Angie. Her performance was moving and raw, and played off of Clark’s portrayal of her elder sister very well.

“There was a lot of like, tech incorporated, so figuring out how to balance the tech and the real, and like, figuring out how to still act like a human but also like an AI version of a human was also interesting,” she said.

Anastasia Peron, a freshman majoring in criminal justice with a minor in theatre, played Merril’s estranged ex-girlfriend, Raquel. She had to balance the emotional acting of both Clark and Low, which she handled expertly. Peron delivered a very real and fleshed-out performance of a significant other trying to be there for her partner. She remarked on how the set design took some adjusting to.

“This, I will say, is a lot different from what I’m used to because first off, we’re not like, really on a stage, we’re in a basement, so I’m not used to that, you know? Which was nothing bad, but I’m not used to entering through the middle of the audience, and it was very up close and personal.”

In the play, Merril and Angie are confronted with their mother, Brin, a recovered drug addict, who is played by senior Piper Jackman. Jackman is a computer science and information systems major with a minor in theatre. Her delivery of Brin was emotional and stirring, as she had to play a character vastly different from herself.

“I’ve just kinda had to really just develop this character by myself, really, and just like discovering all her backgrounds and identities and certain scenes are definitely more intense than others,” she said.

Of course, the show wouldn’t be possible without the behind-the-scenes crew. The play featured an immense amount of technology, including video recordings of Low’s lines, sound design, visuals, set design, costumes, makeup and more. Many long nights were spent in the basement of the Blank Performing Arts Center to get every cue and technology piece in line for the show.

Hannah Larsen, a junior majoring in both theatre and education studies, was the sound and videoboard operator for the show.

“As the board op, my job was to activate any of the sound cues you heard during the show,” she said.

Larsen had to pay attention to her cues for the show to have audio. She was responsible for text messages, voice recordings, music before and after the show and more. This was only one of the many jobs required to put the show together.

The Simpson Theatre production of “Anthropology” was simply incredible. Students are encouraged to be involved if they wish, as a theatre degree isn’t needed. Professor Woldt said it would be very easy for students or even faculty to get involved in the theatre. A student could enroll in an acting class or even work behind the scenes.