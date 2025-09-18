Lambda Chi Alpha’s second annual Run and Jam raises $2,100 for The Helping Hand

Lambda Chi Alpha hosted its second annual Helping Hand Run and Jam 5K on Sept. 6, raising over $2,100, receiving 68 cans of food and many articles of clothing.

This year’s race saw 45 participants, who all either paid a $10 registration fee, brought canned goods or provided clothing to participate in the run. Run and Jam shirts were sold as well. All proceeds, canned goods and clothing were donated to The Helping Hand, a food and clothing pantry in Indianola.

Hugh Rivard, a first-year Simpson student, was the first to finish the 5k with a time of 22:05:43.

Christopher Foster, a member of Lambda, was essential in helping organize and run the event. The Helping Hand Run and Jam means a lot to Foster.

“For me, I really enjoy that it goes to The Helping Hands.” Foster said. “Growing up my family and I would go to The Helping Hand so it hits close to me.

While the run portion of the event is important, the jam portion is also important for creating community. KNIA, a local radio station, is a sponsor of the event and plays music over a loudspeaker throughout the race.

The Indianola Hy-Vee donated snacks and water for participants. Lambda provided a slew of games from bags to spikeball at the starting area to encourage people to jam before they ran.

Caden Kingery is Lambda’s current president and participated in the event himself. Kingery also helped with a lot of the organizational aspects of the race.

“I usually just think why not,” Kingery said. “You’re either paying ten bucks to go to charity, giving food to charity or donating clothes to people that need it.”

One of Foster’s favorite parts of the event is the fun he had with his brothers. Specifically, Foster highlighted a moment with Kendrick Achebe, a senior member of track and field team and A-R-C champion of the 100M race, and Max Meyers, Simpson alumnus and co-creator of the Run and Jam.

“One of our brothers, Kendrick, was in a maid outfit and he dusted our alumni, Max Meyers who helped run the event.” Foster said. “That was definitely my highlight”.

While the attendance numbers this year were lower, Foster believed it was due to holding the 5K at the same time as the Hawkeyes-Cyclones football game. He plans to hold the event on another day next year.

In the future, Lambda plans to improve advertising in hopes more community members will participate to maximize donations to The Helping Hand.

Lambda plans to continue holding the Helping Hand Run and Jam 5k and make it one of their annual traditions.