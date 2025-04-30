“See ya later, alligator! After a while, crocodile!” – I’m sure we have all heard of these children’s rhymes and even said them at one time or another. How to say “Goodbye” has been at the forefront of my mind when looking back on not only my time on the student media staff but my entire time at Simpson College.

While this farewell note may not be directly related to my time spent designing graphics, interviewing athletes or scheduling posts on socials, my time as a journalist and meeting the group of high-quality humans in this department has been invaluable.

I’m sure many graduating seniors can relate to my feelings of nostalgia. I think about my four years in Indianola, my high school days and even growing up in my favorite white farmhouse, where my mom and I would finish out the rhymes with each other every night before bed. It is crazy to think how much we grow and how much we accomplish within just 25 years of our lives.

Throughout this growing process, I have learned a lot about writing, others and myself. College is a weird place where everyone is on such different timelines. Especially at a smaller institution like Simpson, being part of the voice that decides what is worth writing about has given me a sense of purpose. Getting to follow and report on everything that goes on is so educational and has taught me how to allow myself to be creative.

I am a firm believer that everything happens the way it is supposed to happen… and sometimes what ends up happening still sucks. No matter what, it is a journalist’s job to talk about it. Not everything worth writing about is good. “Don’t shoot the messenger” is a saying for a reason.

It is important to stand up for what you believe in. It is important to speak up when something is wrong. Just because someone may be older than you, a different gender than you, taller than you or louder than you does not mean what you say isn’t important.

As my mom and I would say these silly rhymes to each other at night, it was our way of telling each other, “Goodbye and goodnight.” Everyone has a different way of doing things, but the way we said “Goodnight” wasn’t wrong. You can do it differently and still be right.

The lessons I have learned in the classroom, out of the classroom, around the editors’ table or even in the dance studio have taught me that I can do it. Whatever it is, I am capable of doing it, and it’s OK if I do it differently.

Don’t back down, keep writing, and always try your best. Thanks, Mom.

After a while, crocodile!