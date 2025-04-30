All of my Nevers

It is hard to believe that this piece marks the end of my time with student media and at Simpson College. I do not think this little letter can encapsulate my emotions behind this bittersweet farewell.

First and foremost, I owe so many thank-yous. I have been incredibly blessed to have so many amazing people as my cheerleaders and support. It has been a joy to witness such a strong community over these past four years and an even greater joy to have become part of it. I am so deeply appreciative; words can hardly describe how much this place and its people have meant to me. Simpson is truly a special place.

When reflecting on how to even go about my farewell, I think back to when I thought I had my life all planned out. I was oh so sure of who I was and where I was going. I would laugh off any idea that didn’t fit into my plan, throwing around a bunch of “nevers.”

Never would I change my major.

Never would I do a sport other than soccer.

Never would I be a part of student media.

And the funny thing is, here we are. All my carefully made plans unraveled and unrolled through God’s hands, and all my “nevers” became my passions.

During my first campus visit, I told my father I would “never” do student media. After my first semester, I changed my major and suddenly found myself in student media. I was then “never” going to create videos because I never had, and I was a writer. Fast forward, I found myself doing nothing but video packages. Each stepping stone of one “never” led to the next. Becoming an SCTV anchor and editor was also a “never,” … and if you caught any SCTV episodes this year, you probably saw me dancing and singing (badly) on your screen.

I’m thankful I was pushed to try something new because it turned into something I ended up loving. That is how I would sum up my experience at Simpson. Turning my once-upon-a-time “nevers” into the most incredible parts of my journey.

So, as I sign off with my last ever article, even though I complained about it occasionally, I am so thankful that I did it.

As I move forward, I wonder what my next “never” will be, even though that word has long been out of my vocabulary. I hope that others take that leap of faith and dare to do the things they said they would “never” do, join or try.

Thank you, student media, for helping me discover new passions, for the people, the lessons and the laughs.

I know it is in good hands for next year. I will dearly miss it.

With all my love and gratitude,

Maddie Hays