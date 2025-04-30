Why Shedeur Sanders Should Have Been a First-Round Draft Pick

I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that Shedeur Sanders was drafted in the fifth round, 144th overall, in the 2025 NFL Draft. In my opinion, he should have been a first-round pick. There’s no question about his talent, leadership and potential to thrive at the next level. So, why did he fall so far?

Let’s start with his performance at the University of Colorado. Sanders didn’t just show up; he delivered. Over 60 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions, those numbers speak for themselves. He didn’t just put up stats in garbage time or against weak opponents, either. Sanders performed at a high level against some of the toughest defenses in college football. He consistently made the throws that scouts are looking for: deep passes, quick releases and perfect timing. He’s got an arm that NFL teams look over, and his accuracy is as sharp as they come.

When you watch him play, it’s clear that he’s not just a product of his famous father, Deion Sanders. Shedeur has developed into a poised, calm and confident leader with the respect of his teammates and coaches. He turned around a Colorado team that had been struggling for years and led them. That kind of leadership and composure, especially in high-pressure situations, is something that’s invaluable in the NFL. It’s why I believe he’s ready for the big stage; he thrives when the stakes are high.

Yes, there are questions about his transition to the NFL and whether he can handle a faster, more complex game, but every quarterback has to make that adjustment. Sanders did not show up to the NFL combine, which cost him, but he later showed his skills off at the Colorado Pro Day, which could have been the deciding factor for scouts. What’s frustrating is that other quarterbacks who may not have shown the same level of performance or consistency as Sanders were taken ahead of him. Some may argue it’s because of the pressure of his famous last name, but Sanders has proven time and again that he can stand on his own two feet.

In my opinion, Shedeur Sanders was a steal at the 144th pick—but he should have never fallen that far. His talent, leadership and skill set were first-round material. That is why I think the NFL better be ready for what he’s about to do.