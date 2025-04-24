Signing off: A communication legacy 36 years in the making

Brian Steffen, a communications and journalism professor of 36 years, will retire after the 2025 May term. Steffen is leaving a legacy of excellence in the communications programs, many of which he helped create.

“When I came, the major here was called communication, and it was really kind of half speech communication, with some journalism courses mixed in, which was pretty unusual,” Steffen said. “And slowly, we got to the point where we split out a speech major and a journalism major and then a public relations major, too. And so I created a lot of the courses that became part of journalism.”

Before dedicating his time to Simpson College, he received his master’s and bachelor’s in journalism and mass communication at Iowa State University. Steffen spent time working at many Iowa publications, including the Iowa State Daily, the Story City Herald and the Ames Daily Tribune.

“I grew up in West Des Moines and was, like a lot of people in my generation, very taken with journalism after Watergate and after the Pentagon Papers,” Steffen said. “I saw journalism as a place to slay dragons and do good, and so that’s what I studied in college.”

Steffen worked as an editor for the Associated Press in 1988 until he was offered a position in Simpson’s communication department in 1989. Steffen said he was the only applicant interested in getting a doctorate for the position, winning him the spot. He earned his doctorate at the University of Iowa (something about betraying Iowa State).

Now, Steffen is one of the longest-serving faculty members at Simpson, with 36 years of teaching under his belt.

“I’ve developed a lot of courses here, developed a lot of relationships, and had a lot of positions within the college,” Steffen said. “I’ve now worked here longer than everyone but two people here, one of whom is also retiring this year.”

It wasn’t in Steffen’s plan to become a professor, but when the call came, he answered. Despite not being in his five-year plan, he wouldn’t change it for the world. Since beginning his Simpson career in ‘89, Steffen has touched the lives of many students and faculty members.

“I didn’t go into this because I thought it was a super easy life,” Steffen said. “I went into this because I thought I could make a difference, and I think I have made a difference for several people and helped them in their careers and help them in their lives. That’s really what I wanted.”

Over the course of 36 years, Steffen has held a variety of titles at Simpson. As professor, advisor and department chair, he has seen the ups and downs of Simpson.

“There is so much more to this job than teaching, and it’s, you know, counseling, it’s helping people with problems, a lot of times, the problems that seemingly have nothing to do with your actual job, but you do it just because it’s the right thing to do,” Steffen said.

Former student and Simpson alumnus Kyle Werner believes Steffen did just that.

“Meeting Brian Steffen was the first thing I did as a student at Simpson. He was my Foundations 1 professor, but I soon learned he would be much more. I am lucky to have had him on my team since day one,” Werner said.

Alumna Katie Anthony added, “From our first meeting in 2007, he believed in me before I believed in myself. While others doubted, he offered steady support and encouragement. Our conversations were life lessons. He guided me through the ups and downs of life, academically and otherwise, and helped build the foundation for future endeavors.”

Steffen has also taught a variety of courses throughout his time on campus. While he focuses on journalism classes, such as Media Law & Ethics and Media & PR Writing, Steffen enjoys teaching honors classes and May terms with different topics. Due to his many courses, he refuses to pick a favorite.

“I love all my children equally,” Steffen said. “I’ve always liked to teach things that even if they seem historical, they really have a lot to tell us about today.”

When asked what course he would teach if he could do one more, he stated, “Anything that would piss off Donald Trump.”

Steffen’s teaching philosophy revolves around student reflection. He believes students will learn more through action than through lecture. Steffen requires many reflection papers or discussions throughout his courses to help students better understand their thoughts.

“I’ve become a firm believer that students learn most by doing things, and they don’t learn nearly as much from me grading things,” Steffen said. “The big, the basics of writing, the reflection, is how you develop your own ideas and figure out what you learn. So that puts a lot of the emphasis on learning, on this student, teach thyself.”

Steffen is an advocate for liberal arts institutions, especially in Iowa. He believes that a well-rounded education makes not only for a better career but better people.

“I really think that the liberal arts institutions do a great job of showing a student that, as opposed to journalism, where I can teach you how to write a lede or cut some audio or frame a video camera shot or post to social media or something like that, it’s the liberal arts that that gives you the creativity and the critical thinking, ability to sort fact from crap,” Steffen said.

Alumnus Paul Zastrow added, “While my career has taken many forms over those decades, I can honestly say that there isn’t a day that some element of what Brian taught or inspired me doesn’t still come into play in my life.”

Steffen also advocates for local journalism and younger people in the career field. He believes that the news industry is under attack and needs support.

“They are people who are doing a job. They are doing the best they can according to the standards of the discipline that we and other institutions have taught them, and we are far from perfect,” Steffen said. “We make a lot of mistakes, but we don’t do so purposefully.”

He encourages young people to continue to fight and enter the career field. He also asks those who believe the press is the enemy, “Could you do better?”

“Stick to your guns, believe in your values, have your standards. Be willing to take a lot of crap, but be proud of yourself and fight for what’s right,” Steffen said.

While Steffen knew he was close to retiring, he was prepared to continue teaching for one more year. Unexpectedly, he faced health complications that made him and his wife reconsider their timeline. Both decided, for his health, that this would be his final year at Simpson.

“I will miss being with students, but this is not the end, right? We stay in contact. I’m still in contact with students who graduated back in the late 80s and early 90s, and many of whom have actually sent their kids here,” Steffen said.

The Steffens plan on using their retirement to travel. Steffen has led many May terms to London and hosted a variety of foreign exchange students, leading to a deep love of international travel.

“My wife and I love travel, and so we’re going to do that probably next year,” Steffen said. “I want to spend eight weeks in some market town in the Midlands and just hang out and read all day and go down to the pub and have a pint and read a book.”

Steffen will be greatly missed in the communications department. His extreme dedication to journalistic values and principles is inspiring. His advocacy for local journalism and First Amendment freedoms motivates students to continue his legacy.

“I worked with the greatest young people in the world. Got to see a bunch of the world. And all in all, I think it’s been a hell of a ride,” Steffen said.

Alumna Amy Johnson-Oxenford believes it was Steffen’s guidance that led her to her career.

“I met Brian during a summer class that I was taking solely to raise my GPA. I walked out of that class with a mentor, a new outlook on life and a completely different career path,” Johnson-Oxenford said. “I don’t know why he took me under his guidance; my grades were average at best, and I wasn’t a communications major. However, his guidance was the best push I ever received, and it’s the reason I teach today.”

Steffen hopes students remember his dedication to them, even over the course material he taught. He hopes to stay in contact with as many students as possible and continue to support their journey into career life.

“I hope they remember that I genuinely cared about them as people,” Steffen said. “I wanted them to learn. I wanted them to work hard, but I wanted them to know that I cared about them as people first and foremost and that I would do darn near anything to help them become better learners.”

The Simpsonian staff wishes you the best in your retirement, Brian!