Rory finally gets his Green Jacket

Rory McIlroy finally did it. After more than a decade of coming up short at Augusta National, he won the Masters and completed the career Grand Slam.

Only five other golfers have ever pulled it off: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen. Now, McIlroy is in that elite group. He also made history as the first European player to complete the Grand Slam, which says a lot considering all the European legends who came before him.

McIlroy got it done at the 89th Masters, the one major that had always slipped away. Every year, fans and analysts circled his name as a favorite. And every year, something went wrong. Whether it was a bad stretch of holes, poor putting or someone else catching fire. But this time, McIlroy looked focused all week. He played smart, steady golf and refused to let the pressure get to him.

The buildup to Sunday made it even more intense. Not only was he in contention, but he was paired with Bryson DeChambeau in the final group. Golf fans remember all too well what happened at the 2024 U.S. Open. McIlroy was in the position to win but missed a three-foot putt for par on 18. DeChambeau then got up and down from 50 yards out of a bunker to win by one. That moment stuck with McIlroy.

So, when they were back battling it out on Sunday at Augusta, it felt like a rematch with everything on the line. This time, McIlroy stayed locked in. He didn’t flinch. He hit the shots he needed to and kept his composure the whole way through. Even when the pressure peaked, he didn’t give anything away.

After 72 holes, McIlroy was tied with Justin Rose and had to go to a playoff. They went back to the 18th tee, and Rory didn’t mess around. He hit a clutch approach and knocked in a birdie putt to win the tournament in sudden death. No missed opportunity. Just pure redemption.

This wasn’t just another major. It was the one he needed to complete the set, and now his resume is complete. It’s been over a decade since McIlroy won his first major, and now he’s joined a club very few ever will.

Whether or not he wins another major, this moment seals his place among the game’s greatest. The Grand Slam isn’t easy to get. McIlroy got it, and he earned every bit of it.