Don’t Dump It, Donate It!

It’s a familiar scene every May around campus: fridges sat next to the dumpsters, microwaves in trash bags, clothes and school supplies thrown into the trash. As students pack up their things to move for the summer, so much gets left behind in the landfill—most of it still in great condition.

Well, this year, there is another option, thanks to Senior Hannah Rosenfeld and her gracious work on her Communication Capstone.

On move-out days, May 2 and May 23, there will be a Goodwill truck in the center of campus, just off the Kresge Circle on C Street, waiting to collect all of your unwanted items. Whether you are decluttering, don’t have room in your car or have no further use for items in your space during move-out, your items can be given a new life upon placing them in the Goodwill truck.

“Throughout my time here, I’ve seen so many great items thrown out in the dumpsters: futons, fridges and other really great items,” Rosenfeld said. “Most people think it’s just easier to get rid of them at the time, but this is an effort to keep usable items out of the landfill and give them to other students.”

The Goodwill truck can take just about everything except for large furniture, appliances and food, but Rosenfeld has thought of a solution for that as well.

“I’m working with the Sustainability Club on campus to do a Dump and Donate drive the day before both move-out days,” Rosenfeld said. “This is for those bigger appliances that Goodwill can’t take and will allow students to give items and swap them for anything they might want.”

So, if you’re looking for a new futon or microwave for your space or have some bigger appliance of your own that you’re planning to ditch, plan to visit the Dump and Donate Drive on May 1 and May 22 in Black Box, the day before you move out. Leftover items will be given to the Goodwill truck the next day.

Rosenfeld’s capstone project was inspired by Heather Emery-Cunningham, associate director of Residence Life on campus, after her initial project was deleted by a supervisor, leaving minimal time to squeeze in what was supposed to be a semester-long project.

“I’m very lucky with how this all worked out. I’m grateful for Heather’s help and to Goodwill for being so enthusiastic to work with our campus to get students to donate at such a convenient time,” Rosenfeld said.

Heather, who knew of two other campuses that utilize a Goodwill truck when their students are moving out to minimize waste, suggested this project to Rosenfeld, and it was a perfect fit.

“I interned at the International Rescue Committee before, where they rehabilitate and help people,” Rosenfeld stated. “Perspective is everything, and when you realize that some people don’t have chairs to sit on and tables to use, it’s easy to see that we take everyday things for granted.”

After her previous internship experience, starting this project aligned well with Rosenfeld’s passions.

“I hope this motivates people to give more and stop throwing away useful things,” Rosenfeld said. “Things that are nonchalant to us are super convenient to others who don’t have it at all. Like hangers to hang up clothes, or even clothes to put on those hangers. We take a lot of our things for granted.”

Rosenfeld is excited to see the turnout and the impact this event will have on our campus waste and Goodwill.

“Looking forward to the future, I’m hoping my marketing plan can be passed on to someone in the Sustainability club for this to become an annual event,” Rosenfeld said. “When you donate to Goodwill, yes, you’re keeping items out of the trash, but Goodwill also has so many accreditation programs to get people jobs and GEDs. So, you’re really helping a lot more than just Simpson students and the community. You’re helping people at the national level when you’re donating to Goodwill.”

Move-out is just around the corner, and so is the opportunity to give.

Start thinking about what things you will be getting rid of and ask yourself if they can be donated.

Truck and Donation Times:

May 1 (Big Items): 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

May 2 (Everything Else): 8 a.m. – noon

May 22 (Big Items): 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

May 23 (Everything Else): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.